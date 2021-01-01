County tenants owe less in back rent than thought

“Understanding the community is concerned about the tenants losing their household and are wanting to help, we think it’s only fair that we give them an accurate number,” Hall said. “It was important to us that the proper numbers were known.”

Resurrection Catholic Church in Grand Island started a fundraiser that has raised $2,415 in less than two weeks.

“There’s that one family that doesn’t know what to do, and I can’t imagine 109 people evicted on the streets,” Kena Zebert, parish nurse, said. “We cannot do that in our community. I know we can easily raise that amount to help pay that bill.”

Hall applauded the local effort.

“It’s fantastic,” he said. “They’re doing a very good job of working to raise the money.”

The federal moratorium only lasts to February unless there is further intervention.

“We did get a sort of reprieve from Congress to extend it another 30 days, but it’s like kicking the can down the road,” Hall said. “The problem is going to be there in another 30 days.”

Hall County Housing Authority is pursuing other avenues for rent assistance, including grants and help from local agencies.