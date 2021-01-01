County tenants owe less in back rent than thought

The amount of delinquent rent owed by county tenants is less than originally thought.
More than 100 tenants face eviction when a federal eviction moratorium ends Jan. 31.
Hall County Housing Authority originally reported that the amount owed totaled $69,884.
Roughly 28% of HCHA’s population is delinquent.
But the total is closer to $26,657.07, HCHA Executive Director Barry Hall told The Independent.
“Included in the original number were Section 8 repays,” Hall said. “They are delinquencies, and they are amounts that are owed to the Housing Authority, and if not paid on time the residents could potentially be evicted, but they’re not in the same situation.”
He added, “That is not something that is directly related to COVID-19 or that falls under the moratorium.”
A moratorium on residential evictions was put into effect by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on Sept. 4 in response to the pandemic.
It was set to expire on Dec. 31 but was extended through January.
Community efforts are underway to help pay the late rent owed by Hall County tenants.
“Understanding the community is concerned about the tenants losing their household and are wanting to help, we think it’s only fair that we give them an accurate number,” Hall said. “It was important to us that the proper numbers were known.”
Resurrection Catholic Church in Grand Island started a fundraiser that has raised $2,415 in less than two weeks.
“There’s that one family that doesn’t know what to do, and I can’t imagine 109 people evicted on the streets,” Kena Zebert, parish nurse, said. “We cannot do that in our community. I know we can easily raise that amount to help pay that bill.”
Hall applauded the local effort.
“It’s fantastic,” he said. “They’re doing a very good job of working to raise the money.”
The federal moratorium only lasts to February unless there is further intervention.
“We did get a sort of reprieve from Congress to extend it another 30 days, but it’s like kicking the can down the road,” Hall said. “The problem is going to be there in another 30 days.”
Hall County Housing Authority is pursuing other avenues for rent assistance, including grants and help from local agencies.
“Hopefully, through the efforts of Grand Island residents, we can retire the debt we have here in Grand Island,” Hall said. “But it still remains a problem nationally that needs to be addressed by Congress, and I’m hoping the new administration will address those issues.”