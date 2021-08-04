Couple's Jehovah’s Witnesses convention streak dates back 75 years for local couple

Melvin and Ann Addy of Grand Island have been attending Jehovah’s Witnesses conventions for 75 years.
Melvin, 85, and Ann, 80, grew up as Jehovah’s Witnesses. Both attended a summer convention in Cleveland in 1946 with their parents.
Since their marriage 63 years ago, they’ve gone to assemblies in California, Wisconsin and Missouri, as well as international gatherings in Ukraine and Australia.
Since last year, though, the Addys haven’t been able to participate in person. For the second year in a row, because of COVID-19, the convention program is being presented online.
Normally a three-day event, this year’s convention extends over six weeks. Church members may download and view the proceedings at their leisure. The convention began June 28 and will conclude Aug. 16. Seated on their couch to watch, the Addys dress just as they would if they were going to the convention in person, or at the local Kingdom Hall.
They also prepare by studying before the meetings. The Zoom sessions offer two-way communication, so they’re able to contribute something that might be helpful.
Jehovah’s Witnesses have great unity all over the world, Melvin said. Assemblies are held the same way, whether they’re in Africa, South America or the United States.
“But the training for teaching Bible knowledge to people is also so important. And we have wonderful teachers to help us be able to do that,” he said.
The convention is “part of our worship,” Ann said. “We go there to learn. We learn about the creator, and what his purposes are and how we can fit into those purposes. It’s an important event in the lives of Jehovah’s Witnesses.”
The Addys look forward to returning to in-person regional conventions.
“A lot of our friends, we haven’t seen for a year,” she said. So they miss the connection.
But the Zoom gatherings are OK. It’s nice to sit in the comfort of their living room and watch. They can pause the proceedings whenever they like to take a break or get a snack.
Local Kingdom Hall
The Grand Island Jehovah’s Witnesses Kingdom Hall, or church, is at 2425 S. Webb Road. That building is home to three congregations — two English-speaking and one Spanish-speaking.
The two Anglo congregations total about 150 people. The Hispanic group numbers close to 130.
The Grand Island Kingdom Hall was built in 1994. Like other Kingdom Halls, it was built by members of the church.
Working together “has such a spiritual value to it that it builds love between us,” Melvin said. There are “no racial problems or anything like that. It’s all brotherhood.”
For more than 80 years, Jehovah’s Witnesses have held summer conventions at Omaha and Lincoln, bringing together members from four states. The last few years, the event has been held at Lincoln’s Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Nebraska is home to about 5,300 Jehovah’s Witnesses. That includes Hispanic members and congregations that speak other languages.
Melvin grew up in Omaha and Ann in Oakland. They have lived in Grand Island since 1983.
Ann pointed out that children are not steered into the Jehovah’s Witnesses faith.
“Our children are taught what the Bible says, but they make their decision when they get raised,” she said. “They make the decision whether they want to be Jehovah’s Witnesses or not. Because they aren’t forced into it. They are taught what the Bible says, and then they make an informed decision on what they’ve learned.”
Door to door
Because of COVID-19, Jehovah’s Witnesses have not been able to go door-to-door, spreading the faith, as they normally would.
Why do Jehovah’s Witnesses knock on doors?
“Most of it is to obey what Jesus commanded us,” Melvin said. “He said in Matthew that we were to go and preach the kingdom in all the world for a witness to all the nations until the end comes.”
Jehovah’s Witnesses spread the message “of that kingdom, because that’s what God had set up through his son to be able to eliminate the problems in the world today,” he said. “So we feel it’s good news that was preached by the apostles and disciples. We do the same today because that kingdom will give the earth a paradise condition that we lost.
“Most people we meet, even at the door, we don’t want to be there if they don’t want us to be there,” Melvin said. “We leave quickly. We don’t argue or anything like that.”
They don’t really get into debates, he said.
“If people are interested, we like to go back. If they like literature that we offer, we like to continue to give it to them at no cost,” Melvin said.
Justin Cassell of Grand Island, another member of Jehovah’s Witnesses, said going door to door is “just part of being a Witness. It’s our commission. We take it seriously, to spread the good news.”
Still spreading the good news
Since they’re not able to go door to door right now, they’re spreading the good news in different ways. They’re sending letters and making phone calls.
Just because “the pandemic is going on, it doesn’t mean the preaching has stopped,” Cassell said. “We still want to give that good news, especially right now with the conditions being kind of bleak at times, that better conditions are ahead.”
Jehovah’s Witnesses have held public conventions around the world since 1897. In 1953, 165,829 people attended the last day of an assembly in metropolitan New York City. Of that total, 91,562 made it inside Yankee Stadium. Gathered outside the stadium, in tents and nearby parking lots, were 25,240. The rest — 49,027 — listened at a trailer camp in New Jersey, 40 miles away.
In 2019, more than 1.7 million people attended Jehovah’s Witnesses conventions in the U.S. with delegates coming from 99 countries.
According to the denomination’s website, at jw.org., the worldwide population of Jehovah’s Witnesses totals almost 8.7 million people.
Jehovah’s Witnesses worship in 240 countries. Information on the website is available in more than 1,000 languages.