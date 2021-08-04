Couple's Jehovah’s Witnesses convention streak dates back 75 years for local couple

Jehovah’s Witnesses spread the message “of that kingdom, because that’s what God had set up through his son to be able to eliminate the problems in the world today,” he said. “So we feel it’s good news that was preached by the apostles and disciples. We do the same today because that kingdom will give the earth a paradise condition that we lost.

“Most people we meet, even at the door, we don’t want to be there if they don’t want us to be there,” Melvin said. “We leave quickly. We don’t argue or anything like that.”

They don’t really get into debates, he said.

“If people are interested, we like to go back. If they like literature that we offer, we like to continue to give it to them at no cost,” Melvin said.

Justin Cassell of Grand Island, another member of Jehovah’s Witnesses, said going door to door is “just part of being a Witness. It’s our commission. We take it seriously, to spread the good news.”

Still spreading the good news

Since they’re not able to go door to door right now, they’re spreading the good news in different ways. They’re sending letters and making phone calls.