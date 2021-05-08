Couples learn about each other during NFL draft

As NFL teams prepared to select players on April 29, we learned our daughter-in-law had absolutely no clue about the NFL draft.
“Somebody has to say it ... the draft of what?” Kel responded in a family email. “If there are no cute animals involved, I may have to sit this one out.”
When her husband mentions the draft, she assumes Bryan’s talking about the fantasy draft he participates in every fall.
So an April draft was a foreign concept. “What are they drafting now?” she asked.
She wondered if the selection process involved baseball, basketball, hockey or even the Ice Capades.
Kel learned of the NFL draft when she came home from pilates that Thursday.
She didn’t stick around to watch any of the proceedings “because I removed myself from the situation pretty early on in the evening,” she said. She and her friend, Brenda, went to a wine bar.
Normally, Bryan gets excited about the draft. But this time, he was cranky. A true Packer fan, Bryan was depressed by all the talk of quarterback Aaron Rodgers being traded.
Kel directed him to commiserate with his Packer buddies on the phone, and directed herself to the wine bar, where she and Brenda split a bottle of Malbec.
Later in the evening, Kel and Brenda sat outside a bar, listing to a man play guitar.
Before she’d left their apartment, Kel gave Bryan a hug to cheer him up.
When she got home four hours later, she assumed the entire draft was over.
But in explaining the draft in an email, one of Bryan’s friends, Ross, talked about his experience watching Night 1 of the draft.
“Did you say ‘Night 1’?” Kel wrote. “As in there are multiple nights involved in this process?”
Bryan and Kel have been married less than a year, so she’s not yet aware of all of his favorite rituals.
This past Monday, I asked her for her assessment of the draft. What did she think of the Packers’ picks?
“I consider myself to be a loving and supportive wife who listens to her husband often when he talks about the things he’s interested in,” she said. “I’m not sure, however, how much of the football talk I have retained in the past couple of days, if I’m being honest here.”
The NFL draft is part of the process in which a wife gets to know her husband.
Ross spent much of the first night justifying to his wife, Sara, exactly why he wanted to watch the draft.
Many times, after a player was picked, Sara asked, “Do you even know who that is?”
Ross said no — because as the father of a young child he doesn’t have time to watch college football anymore.
“So why do you care?” she said.
He explained to Sara why the whole thing takes so long, as well as other aspects of the draft.
Every team’s fans boo the NFL commissioner “because the hatred of him is universal, and he’s beyond all redemption,” Ross wrote.
People might also boo simply because somebody said, “How about them Cowboys?” and “nobody likes the Cowboys,” Ross wrote.
He explained why various sections of the crowd jeer at different times.
One team’s fans might be unhappy “because their rival team selected the player they wanted,” Ross wrote. Sometimes a team’s fans boo their own team because they’re upset with the pick their team just made.
Fans might react with “extreme and unwarranted anger” because some guy “didn’t select this one specific position or that one player we really wanted even though the professionals who do this likely know way more than we do, and either way, nobody really knows anything until these players’ careers pan out five years later,” Ross wrote.
Our other daughter-in-law, Anne, gets into the NFL draft as much as her husband does. She likes to see how many players from their alma mater get drafted, and she gains insight she can use for her fantasy football team.
But Anne understands why Kel was unaware of the NFL draft.
“Kel has different interests,” she said.
With the husbands occupied, the NFL draft is a great excuse for women to do what they want, Anne said.
It’s a perfect opportunity, she said, to go to a movie, have your nails done or “go drink with the girls.”
