Couples learn about each other during NFL draft

Later in the evening, Kel and Brenda sat outside a bar, listing to a man play guitar.

Before she’d left their apartment, Kel gave Bryan a hug to cheer him up.

When she got home four hours later, she assumed the entire draft was over.

But in explaining the draft in an email, one of Bryan’s friends, Ross, talked about his experience watching Night 1 of the draft.

“Did you say ‘Night 1’?” Kel wrote. “As in there are multiple nights involved in this process?”

Bryan and Kel have been married less than a year, so she’s not yet aware of all of his favorite rituals.

This past Monday, I asked her for her assessment of the draft. What did she think of the Packers’ picks?

“I consider myself to be a loving and supportive wife who listens to her husband often when he talks about the things he’s interested in,” she said. “I’m not sure, however, how much of the football talk I have retained in the past couple of days, if I’m being honest here.”

The NFL draft is part of the process in which a wife gets to know her husband.