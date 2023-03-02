When he went to the movies in 1953 at the Grand Theatre, Abe Soto started paying attention to one of the ushers, who was showing patrons to their seats with her flashlight.

He went up to Emily Galvan, who was 16, and started talking to her. Soto, who went to a lot of movies, made his visits with Emily a regular occurrence. He's not sure how many of the movies he actually watched, because he was busy talking to Emily.

After Abe served in the Army, the couple got married on Feb. 18, 1956.

Last week, in honor of their 67th wedding anniversary, the Sotos were honored at the theater where they met. The Grand's marquee congratulated them on their anniversary.

The marriage led to the birth of six kids, 17 grandchildren, 20 great-grandkids and three great-great grandkids.

The Sotos, who live in Wood River, are proud that their children grew up to be responsible adults. The kids return home for family gatherings whenever they can, and help their parents when they visit.

Both Abe and Emily Soto say, looking back, they wouldn't change a thing.

One of their grandkids, Emily Trejo, interviewed Soto for a story she wrote as a senior in high school.

In that paper, Soto says, "My movie usher and I proud of our life and the way we raised our kids to be good, respectable individuals."

The Sotos are bedrocks of stability.

They have lived in the same house since 1974.

Relatives live in four nearby homes. At one time, early in its development, every homeowner on Dodd Street in Wood River was a Soto. Family members put a lot of work into building those houses.

The Soto family has been part of Wood River since the early 1940s. Abe's father moved his family to Wood River from Hastings, where he worked for the Burlington Railroad.

Drafted in 1953, Abe spent two years and one day in the Army. A few months before his honorable discharge, he was promoted to staff sergeant.

He returned to Nebraska on Feb. 11, 1955.

Later, he worked in construction, spending five years building Interstate 80. He worked for 20 years at New Holland, retiring in 1986.

The best job he ever had was at New Holland, where he was a supervisor for 15 years.

Their kids now range in age from 54 to 66. Two of the kids, Terri Trejo and Jesse Soto, live in Grand Island. Another, Michael, lives in Wood River. The oldest, Judy Wiemers, resides in Elm Creek. The others are Abe Jr., who lives in Omaha, and Tim, of Phoenix.

The girl who wrote about her grandfather in high school is now 35. Her name is now Emily Hendrix.

Quoted in his granddaughter's high school paper, Soto says, "I had a good job. We had a wonderful family and now grandkids and great grandkids, and I got to serve my country."

Soto will turn 92 on March 16. Emily is 86.

Soto has significant health problems. Doctors tell him he may have only a few months to live.

"I strongly believe in God, and prayer," he says.

God knows what time and day Soto will die. "So I don't worry too much about that," he says.

"It's been a good life, can't complain. Better than I deserve," he says.

Trejo and her sister have four brothers.

"They were a handful," Trejo said of the boys. "Of course, I was the angel."

Trejo says her parents have always worked hard. "They provided a good life to us kids."

Two of the six kids have been married 35 years. The other four have all been married 25 years or more.

Emily Soto says she and her husband don't argue much. But, like all couples, they do get mad sometimes.

Instead of telling her husband directly it was time for dinner, she would sometimes say to one of the kids, "Tell your dad to come and eat."

Shawna Vazquez, a Soto granddaughter, said she and the other grandkids "always had a strong couple to look up to." They always set a good example, she says.

"No matter what kind of chaos we've been through, they've always been our rock," she said.

The Sotos want to thank Jim DeLeon, a relative, and Kim Mettenbrink of the Grand for their help in saluting their anniversary.

In addition to meeting her future husband, Emily had another great experience at the Grand. She enjoyed seeing the Johnny Cash film, "Walk the Line" with her mother and her sister.

In the paper young Emily wrote in high school, she said, "My grandpa is the person I admire most. He works until the job is done and is done right. He knows patience, ethics, discipline, respect, and love. He is full of stories and fun. My grandpa is a genuine person that I look up to with the utmost respect. He has a good personality and sense of humor, and I'd like to think that's where I get mine

"My grandpa and grandma babysat me when I was young which is probably why I learned so many things from them. He took me to school everyday, and even today when it snows he still does. My grandpa has been my life and my inspiration, and he still continues to hold my heart in his hands."