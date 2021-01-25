 Skip to main content
Court staff grateful to Central Community College for space for jury selection
Court staff grateful to Central Community College for space for jury selection

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, jury selection in Grand Island was moved for a time from the Hall County Courthouse to Central Community College.

“We can never thank Central Community College enough,” said Valorie Bendixen, the clerk of the District Court. “Those folks opened up their doors during the worst of COVID and we utilized their facilities for a few months before they started school again. I mean, it was wonderful. They were really gracious to us.”

Since then, jury selections have moved to the old Federal Building.

That building has lots of room, “where we spread juries out,” Bendixen said.

Potential jurors are connected electronically to the courthouse.

“So everybody can watch what’s happening and hear what’s happening in the courtroom,” she said.

The actual trials are held in courtrooms in the courthouse.

