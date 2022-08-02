Courtroom space, county deputy pay concerns for Hall County board

Courtroom space continues to be in short supply in Hall County.

Something needs to be done, argued County Commissioner Gary Quandt at Tuesday’s Board of Commissioners meeting

“We’ve got some problem with our courts,” said Quandt. “We’ve got a courthouse that’s full, and we’re trying to make the Federal Building work.”

A tour was recently conducted of the county-owned “Federal Building” at 203 W. Second St. by Sheriff Rick Conrad and County Facilities Director Doone Humphrey.

The county purchased the 1909 building from the federal government for $1 in 2016.

The site is also the location of juvenile probation, is used for Veterans Drug Court and hosted some court services through the pandemic.

In addition to remodeling, security upgrades were also needed. In August 2021, reported renovations would cost $300,000 and security upgrades $50,000.

Still, this effort has not been enough.

For example, if Federal Building was to have one entrance, serving as a checkpoint, it would have to be made Americans with Disabilities Act compliant.

Also, any changes to the Federal Building have to be approved by the National Parks Service, and then reviewed by the State Historical Preservation Office.

“The steps we just did last year, we’re going to have to turn around and do something to make them ADA,” he said. “I felt like, we took one step forward and now we’re going to have to take two steps backward.”

He added, “We’re trying to take a building and basically put courtrooms in the closet.”

Through the county’s current budget planning sessions, budgets for the County Attorney and Public Defender offices are increasing, said Quandt, “because they have more cases.”

“We’re outgrowing what we’ve got,” he said.

In the past, the board has proposed an addition to the back of the County Courthouse at 111 W. First St., the possibility of a court in the old Safety Center and possibly a new facility by the jail to save on transportation.

Adding spaces would also put a greater burden on the Sheriff’s Office, said Quandt, which has deputies stationed in the County Administration Building and County Courthouse.

“We’ve got a sheriff basically in fiscal handcuffs,” he said. “On the left hand, he’s got trouble hiring new people. On the right hand, he’s got this board, we trying (to fund) what we can, but we’ve got limited budgets, too.”

Quandt further expressed the concerns that, with a new casino resort coming to Grand Island, there will be a greater demand for security, which would further drain the hiring pool at a time when Grand Island Police Department is facing ongoing staff shortages.

“There’s a lot of different options. I don’t have the answers,” said Quandt. “This is a decision this whole board’s got to make.”

Hall County Sheriff’s OfficeSheriff Conrad said he is “very concerned” about the new contract approved by Grand Island City Council with the Fraternal Order of Police, Grand Island Lodge No. 24.

Conrad said it will make it more difficult to attract and retain deputies.

Under the new contract, GIPD officers start at a minimum of $29,000 and maximum of $41,000, with those ranges increasing each year.

A job posting on Hall County website for deputy offers salary range from $23.61 to $33.87 per hour.

“When you start looking at salary differentials between $16,000 to $17,000 a year with our guys and salaries that have officers making more than my sergeants, that concerns me,” he said.

There are also greater benefits with GIPD, such as an increased uniform allowance, retention incentives and bereavement pay.

Conrad described the contract as “impressive.”

“Nobody can control what happened here within county government, but I think it behooves us to look at where it can go,” he said. “I don’t want to have to try to fix it when it’s too late.”

Hall County Board of Commissioners will continue to have budget sessions through August.