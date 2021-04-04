Cover crops: Harvest or terminate?

Cover crops have been a great tool for many producers across Nebraska as they can be used for managing soil erosion, weeds, moisture accumulation, microbial activity and forage crops for livestock producers.

Every producer has different goals while planting their cover crop, the same message rings true for termination. Some producers may wish to use their cover crop as a cash crop, or sell it as certified seed.

If you do plan to harvest the grain for certified seed, contact the Nebraska Crop Improvement Association to work through this process (http://www.necrop.org/). NCIA is the official seed certifying agency for Nebraska providing field inspections, seed lab testing services and quality assurance for your seed.

Other producers may plan to terminate their cover crop before, during or after planting. Things you need to ask yourself before terminating: What was my goal for this cover crop, and has it been achieved? Is this ground irrigated or non-irrigated, and how much moisture is available for my cash crop? Is wheat stem maggot a problem in my area? How tall do I plan to let the cover crop grow, and which herbicides do I use for effective control? Am I working with the NRCS office, and what do their termination guidelines say? All good questions that each individual producer needs to consider for their operation.