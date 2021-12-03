COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations continue to rise in Central District Health area

The Central District Health Department says it continues to see increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases as well as increasing numbers of COVID-19 hospitalizations.

As of Wednesday, the positivity rate for COVID-19 tests was 48%.

“In Hall, Hamilton and Merrick counties, for nearly every negative test, there is a positive test,” CDHD Health Director Teresa Anderson said in a news release. “While not all COVID-19 patients require hospitalization, if you are unvaccinated in Nebraska, the risk of being hospitalized is 10 times higher.”

Overall, Nebraska hospitals report a continued increase in the rate of admissions of unvaccinated COVID-19 patients in the 30 to 50 age range.

As of Wedneday morning, “for the Tri-Cities area, there were a total of two out of 57 ICU beds available and there were 109 adult COVID-19 in-patients,” Anderson said in the release.

“Our understanding is that our metro hospitals are very limited in accepting transfers from greater Nebraska. This means our critical access hospitals have nowhere to transfer patients who need advanced level care," he said. "Getting vaccinated now can prevent unnecessary hospitalizations. COVID-19 vaccinations take the strain off of hospital staff, prevent illness and prevent needless deaths.”

