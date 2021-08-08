COVID-19 documentary explores work of Nebraska’s public health officials

To understand the tremendous effect COVID-19 has on Nebraska communities, the documentary follows along on emergency medical calls with the Grand Island Fire Department and goes inside intensive care units at hospitals in Hastings and North Platte.

“The COVID Chronicles” also explores how public health districts assisted school districts with plans to safely resume classes; advocated for local mask regulations; and by year’s end, were part of the effort to get Nebraskans access to available vaccines.

For more information about “The COVID Chronicles,” visit NebraskaPublicMedia.org/covidchronicles.

‘Exploring the Wild Kingdom’ remembers pioneering series with Omaha roots

Every Sunday beginning in 1963 throughout the late 1980s, 34 million Americans took part in an evening ritual that included turning to Mutual of Omaha’s “Wild Kingdom.” Now viewers can remember and learn more about the pioneering series when “Exploring the Wild Kingdom” airs at 9 p.m. Thursday on Nebraska Public Media.

Oshkosh native Don Meier, who died in 2019, was the creator and executive producer of the original series. His work is chronicled in the documentary.