COVID-19 documentary explores work of Nebraska’s public health officials

LINCOLN — Weeks before the COVID-19 outbreak, local health departments were working to improve the health of people living in districts across Nebraska. The pandemic made their mission more essential than ever.
The new television documentary, “The COVID Chronicles,” takes you behind the scenes with public health professionals in two districts, bringing you into the room as they investigate hotspots for the virus, provide testing and coordinate with first responders and overcrowded hospitals.
“The COVID Chronicles” premieres at 9 p.m. Monday on Nebraska Public Media.
The 12-person staff at Three Rivers Public Health District, serving Dodge, Saunders and Washington counties, was pulled into the pandemic in its earliest days. In early March 2020, suspected exposures at a Special Olympics of Nebraska event in Fremont required a massive and urgent response from the district. Within days, it also confronted the state’s first outbreak in a nursing home and a county jail.
Hastings-based South Heartland District Health Department serves a region where infections, driven by outbreaks at the area’s meatpacking plants, exploded in a matter of weeks. “The COVID Chronicles” explores how the district responded with testing events, distributing scarce supplies and combating misinformation in diverse communities.
To understand the tremendous effect COVID-19 has on Nebraska communities, the documentary follows along on emergency medical calls with the Grand Island Fire Department and goes inside intensive care units at hospitals in Hastings and North Platte.
“The COVID Chronicles” also explores how public health districts assisted school districts with plans to safely resume classes; advocated for local mask regulations; and by year’s end, were part of the effort to get Nebraskans access to available vaccines.
For more information about “The COVID Chronicles,” visit NebraskaPublicMedia.org/covidchronicles.
‘Exploring the Wild Kingdom’ remembers pioneering series with Omaha roots
Every Sunday beginning in 1963 throughout the late 1980s, 34 million Americans took part in an evening ritual that included turning to Mutual of Omaha’s “Wild Kingdom.” Now viewers can remember and learn more about the pioneering series when “Exploring the Wild Kingdom” airs at 9 p.m. Thursday on Nebraska Public Media.
Oshkosh native Don Meier, who died in 2019, was the creator and executive producer of the original series. His work is chronicled in the documentary.
“Exploring the Wild Kingdom” explores the evolution of the program as well as Meier’s broadcast production skills and his instinct to continually reinvent “Wild Kingdom.” It also looks at the physical and technical challenges Meier faced as he traveled around the world to produce the program.
“Wild Kingdom” brought animals from lush jungles, scorching deserts and icy arctic areas to televisions across the United States. The program captured unpredictable wildlife encounters — from charging elephants and baby lions to 200-pound snakes.
It pioneered the use of color film and sound technology that brought animals from across the globe to televisions across the United States.
“Wild Kingdom” host Marlin Perkins, director of the St. Louis Zoo at the time, was paired with younger hosts who wrestled alligators and dodged venomous snakes while he talked about wildlife in ways his audience could understand.
The documentary “Exploring the Wild Kingdom” was co-produced in 2013 by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Journalism and Mass Communications and Nebraska Public Media.
“Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom” premiered on Jan. 6, 1963. It ran for nine seasons on NBC and was then syndicated nationally to over 200 stations. The 330 episodes produced cover a wide array of topics, including how humans manage the conservation of the animal kingdom, how animals adapt and survive in their own environment, and the day-to-day adventures of primitive people. Wild Kingdom was recognized with over 40 major awards, including receiving the Emmy Award four times.
Viewers can watch remastered episodes on WildKingdom.com.