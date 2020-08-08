The flag-passing ceremony on the Nation of Patriots tour is a solemn one.
Wayne Beberniss of Omaha read an oath as he relinquished control of a flag Saturday in front of Platte River Harley-Davidson in Grand Island.
“I carry this flag in a demonstration of freedom, unity and pride,” Beberniss said before he handed the flag to Mark Dissmeyer of Kearney.
“You now represent all that is embodied within the colors of our flag,” Beberniss said to Dissmeyer.
“You represent our collective past, present and our future. You will carry this flag in honor of our nation’s veterans, the enlisted, their families and most importantly, in the memory of those who sacrificed their lives protecting this nation.”
At the end of the ceremony, Dissmeyer became the flag bearer for the next leg of the journey. The group of motorcycle riders will head to North Platte on Sunday.
About 20 riders were on hand for Saturday’s ceremony.
Beberniss was one of nine people who left Omaha at 8 a.m. Saturday, bound for Grand Island. All nine — eight men and one woman — are members of the Dillon Brothers’ chapter of the Harley Owners Group, known as HOG.
Along the way, the riders were joined by others. Tim Hannibal of Dannebrog was one of six people who connected with the riders in Clarks.
Other people hooked up with the riders in Shelby and Wahoo. The motorcyclists traveled most of the way Saturday on Highway 92.
This year’s event is the 11th annual Patriot Tour. The open-road event raises money to support disabled veterans and their families. The tour has raised more than $1.2 million.
Because of the coronavirus, this year’s Nation of Patriots tour isn’t visiting the whole nation.
The trip through 28 states was done via video. The journey through the other 20 mainland states will proceed as normal.
The group didn’t visit the VA Medical Center in Grand Island Saturday, which is an annual stop, because of COVID-19.
Jerry and Karen Sievers of Norfolk joined with Troy Pospisil Friday in Blair to meet the motorcyclists who brought the flag from South Dakota. Pospisil, who also lives in Norfolk, is the Nebraska regional commander for the Patriot Tour.
The Sievers were still with the group on Saturday.
Jerry Sievers said the couple was taking part in the tour to support the troops.
“And our country,” Karen Sievers said.
Jerry Sievers, 62, was in the Army for 12 years. He is a member of the Bloomfield chapter of Legion Riders.
It was the second year in a row the couple took part in the tour.
Two of the Omahans who made the trip were Damien Toney and his fiancee, Jennifer Greiner.
“Both of my parents are veterans,” Greiner said.
It was the first Patriot Tour for both. Toney called it “a great event.”
Fritz and Barbara Lee of St. Paul were on their third Patriot Tour. They are members of the Post 119 St. Paul Legion Riders.
They make the trip “to support the military and the flag,” Barbara said.
Fritz is a Navy veteran.
Other riders included Amanda and Cory Turpin of Grand Island. Cory belongs to the Sons of the American Legion in Osmond.
Dissmeyer, 68, was in the Army from 1969 to 1972. He belongs to the Kearney Legion Riders and the Patriot Guard. He takes part in the Patriot Tour to support veterans and help make their cause known, he said.
Hannibal, 59, was in the Army from 1980 to 1986. He belongs to Dannebrog Post 241 and the St. Paul Legion Riders Post 119.
One of the HOG members was James Randall of Papillion. It was the first Patriot Tour for Randall, who was in the Air Force for 20 years.
He likes riding “and I’m retired military. I just feel it’s my honor and duty to be part of it,” said Randall, 62.
Steve Epperson of Blair takes part to support veterans “and actually just to get out and ride.” It was his second Patriot Tour.
Chris Gall of Elkhorn thinks the Patriot Tour is a good project, but he also likes to get out of town.
“I drive truck all week. So this is a way to relax,” said Gall, whose weekday work is confined to the Omaha area.
Another member of the group was William Hershberger, a retired Lincoln firefighter.
After leaving North Platte, the flag will be taken to Frederick, Colo. The tour will conclude Sept. 12 in Scottsdale, Ariz.
Not all of the motorcyclists are veterans. One man wore a POW/MIA patch that said, “I wasn’t there but I still care.”
The Nation of Patriots, a nonprofit organization, was founded in Milwaukee in 2009.
