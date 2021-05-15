COVID-19 numbers continuing to creep up in Central District

While local COVID-19 statistics are nowhere near what they were in November and December, some of the figures have risen in the last couple of weeks.

The Central District Health Department reported 31 new cases this week. Two weeks ago, that number was 17.

The 14-day case count is at 118, an increase of 36 in the last two weeks.

The risk dial is at 1.9, compared to 1.3 last week.

The midweek positivity rate was 14%, a drop of 6% since last Saturday. But the positivity rate was 8% on April 10.

CDHD Health Director Teresa Anderson says the department’s goal is a positivity rate of less than 5%.

In Hall, Merrick and Hamilton counties, 11 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized as of Friday, representing 13.1% of available beds. On April 23, this area had only one COVID patient hospitalized. On May 7, the number was 13.

A total of 150 people have suffered COVID-related deaths in the three-county area. The last reported death was April 17.

In the three-county area, 18,548 vaccines have been administered. Those numbers have slowed in recent weeks.