COVID-19 numbers drop: Risk dial, new cases, positivity rate decrease
COVID-19 numbers drop: Risk dial, new cases, positivity rate decrease

All of the key COVID-19 indicators in the Central District Health Department jurisdiction are down this week.

The risk dial dropped from 1.9 last week to 1.5 this week.

The 14-day case count is at 71, a drop of 47 since last week.

The CDHD reported 15 new cases, a decrease of 16 since last week.

As of May 15, the weekly positivity rate was at 12%, compared to 21% on May 8.

CDHD Health Director Teresa Anderson says the department’s goal is a positivity rate of less than 5%.

Like some other figures, that number fluctuates. On April 10, the positivity rate was 8%.

In Hall, Merrick and Hamilton counties, seven COVID-19 patients were hospitalized as of Friday, representing 8.33% of available beds. A week earlier, 11 COVID patients were hospitalized, filling 13.1% of available beds.

No COVID patients were on a ventilator as of Friday.

The number of COVID-related deaths has remained at 150 since April 17.

A total of 788,985 Nebraskans 16 and older have been fully vaccinated, or 53.2%, in a state of 1.48 million people.

