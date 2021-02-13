COVID-19 positivity rate in 3-county area at 28%

BFor the second week in a row, the Central District Health Department jurisdiction had a COVID-19 positivity rate of 28%.

CDHD’s goal is a positivity rate of less than 5%, says Central District Health Director Teresa Anderson.

The 28% figure was posted Feb. 6 and Jan. 30. On Jan. 9, the positivity rate was 41%.

Two people died of COVID-19-related causes this week in the three-county area, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 135. The two latest deaths were in Hall County.

The risk dial dropped this week from 2.3 to 2.1, returning to where it was two weeks ago.

Most of the CDHD data covers the period through Wednesday.

As of Friday, 8.22% of hospital beds in Hall, Merrick and Hamilton counties were occupied by COVID-19 patients, compared to 7.45% the week before.

Six COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in the Central District Health Department area, a drop of one since the previous week. One COVID patient was on a ventilator.

The 14-day case count dropped from 366 last week to 355 this week. The number of new cases this week rose from 11 to 63.

