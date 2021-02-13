COVID-19 positivity rate in 3-county area at 28%

BFor the second week in a row, the Central District Health Department jurisdiction had a COVID-19 positivity rate of 28%.
CDHD’s goal is a positivity rate of less than 5%, says Central District Health Director Teresa Anderson.
The 28% figure was posted Feb. 6 and Jan. 30. On Jan. 9, the positivity rate was 41%.
Two people died of COVID-19-related causes this week in the three-county area, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 135. The two latest deaths were in Hall County.
The risk dial dropped this week from 2.3 to 2.1, returning to where it was two weeks ago.
Most of the CDHD data covers the period through Wednesday.
As of Friday, 8.22% of hospital beds in Hall, Merrick and Hamilton counties were occupied by COVID-19 patients, compared to 7.45% the week before.
Six COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in the Central District Health Department area, a drop of one since the previous week. One COVID patient was on a ventilator.
The 14-day case count dropped from 366 last week to 355 this week. The number of new cases this week rose from 11 to 63.
In the three-county area, the number of positive cases is now at 8,481. Recoveries total 6,512.
Of the positive cases in the CDHD area, about 4,700 are female and 3,800 are male. The average age of COVID cases is 39.
The number of people tested is 29,035.
As of Wednesday, a total of 2,544 vaccines had been administered.
Statewide, the number of active COVID hospitalizations dropped from 285 to 216 this week. That number has declined steadily since Dec. 30, when 544 COVID patients were hospitalized.
Throughout Nebraska, there have been 195,485 positive COVID-19 cases.
The number of “people tested: not detected” is 748,219. There have been 2,231,446 total COVID-19 tests in Nebraska and 944,189 people tested.
The 14-day average for total staffed beds is 4,065, an increase of one since last week.
A total of 350,500 vaccines have been allocated, and 272,495 have been administered. That’s a percentage of 77.7%.
The percentage of the state’s population 16 and older who’ve completed their vaccinations is 5.7%, in a state of 1.48 million people.