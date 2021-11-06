COVID-19 vaccine clinic Monday at three Grand Island middle schools

The Central District Health Department will offer a COVID-19 vaccine clinic Monday at Barr, Westridge and Walnut middle schools.

Students 5 years old and older are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Flu shots will be available.

The clinics run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Parents who would like their child to receive the COVID-19 vaccine need to fill out a vaccine form, which will be provided. No appointment is needed.

“The CDHD recommends that eligible students opt to receive the vaccine. However, it is not mandated in order to continue attending school,” according to Grand Island Public Schools.

“We recognize the sensitivity of this decision. Please know we want our students, families and community to feel supported as we navigate through the pandemic. We also wish to do our part in helping to make the vaccine readily available for our district.”

If you plan to participate, please wear a mask, as is consistent with the district’s current COVID-19 protocol.

If you have questions regarding event details, please contact the district via Let’s Talk.