COVID-19 vaccine now available for kids 6-months and older

Children ages six months and up are now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccination after the Center for Disease Control and Prevention unanimously voted for an “emergency use authorization” Saturday.

This change means that more than 17 million children across the United States can now be protected against the worst symptoms of COVID-19.

Central District Health Department in Grand Island has received both Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccine for children as young as 6 months old. The Pfizer vaccine is administered as a primary series of three doses, while the Moderna vaccine is a primary series of two doses.

“Many parents have been waiting for this news and we are glad to be able to provide vaccination for their children,” said CDHD Director Teresa Anderson. “We are here to answer questions from parents who are uncertain about these vaccines, and we encourage parents to talk to their child’s health care provider about any concerns they may have. With COVID-19 numbers in our community rising recently, this news comes at a great time.”

While COVID vaccines have been available for ages 5 years and older for some time, the CDC and Food and Drug Administration spent considerable time and effort in evaluating both the effectiveness and the safety of these vaccines in very young children. The agencies analysis of the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines was rigorous and comprehensive.

More about their research can be found at fda.gov/news-events/press-announcements/coronavirus-covid-19-update-fda-authorizes-moderna-and-pfizer-biontech-covid-19-vaccines-children.

In the Central District, just over 50% the population has received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

It is CDHD’s hope that with this authorization parents will choose to protect their children from this virus and increase the vaccination rate in the area.

CDHD hosts vaccine clinics from 8 to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday, with Thursday clinics running until 6 p.m. Nomi Health also offers COVID-19 testing from 8 to 3 p.m., Monday to Thursday. Free at-home COVID-19 tests are also available.

For more information, contact CDHD at 308-385-5175 or visit cdhd.ne.gov.