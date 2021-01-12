COVID-19 vaccine tracker dashboard launched online by Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services

“We do have about a 24- or 36-hour lag before we post these numbers,” Newmyer said. “That’s slightly different from our COVID case dashboard, which does not have as much of a lag time as our vaccine dashboard does.”

It also shows the total number of vaccine doses that have been administered since December.

Demographics for first dose recipients are on a separate tab of the dashboard.

Of those who have had the first dose, 67% are female, and the majority of recipients, nearly 50,000, have been white.

The majority of all vaccines have been given to ages 20-34 and 35-44.

The first wave of vaccine (Phase 1A) has been given to emergency personnel, medical staff and school nurses, among a few other groups.

There is a difference in the number of vaccine doses distributed and the number administered, Newmyer noted.

“We are just coming off the holidays, so we did have a holiday lull, but over the last couple of days it has picked up and we expect it to continue to pick up,” she said.

Also, health care workforce vaccination is being staggered.