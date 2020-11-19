COVID cases exceeding those seen in April peak

Steps must be taken to prevent the spread of the COVID virus as nurses and medical personnel both become overwhelmed with new cases and face greater risk of becoming infected by the virus themselves, Anderson said.

“Most of our nurses are fearless in the face of this crisis, but at some point they will become fatigued,” she said. “Let’s all do our very best to protect the folks who protect us.”

As families plan to get together for the holidays, Anderson pleaded for caution by limiting the number of people in one setting and asking that guests wear masks.

Anderson also asked that people stay home as much as they can this season, especially if they are not well, and to always wear a mask, except when at home with the people who live in that household.

A new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirms that wearing a mask in the community reduces the spread of the virus, Anderson said.

“Many people don’t know they’re contagious because, for 48 hours before symptoms develop, they’re shedding the virus,” she said. “Some people don’t have symptoms at all the entire time they’re contagious.”

She added, “If everyone wears a mask, we’re going to be a lot safer.”

For more information on current COVID cases, and on how to prevent spreading the virus, visit cdhd.ne.gov.

