COVID cases exceeding those seen in April peak

COVID-19 cases are exceeding those seen in April and May.
In spring, the three-county area hit its peak at 673 new cases for the week of April 25.
For the week of Nov. 14, there were 849 new cases.
There have been 234 new cases of COVID-19 from Sunday to Wednesday in Hall, Hamilton and Merrick counties.
The results come from roughly 800 tests conducted in that period by the Central District Health Department, Teresa Anderson, CDHD director, said during a GITV broadcast Thursday.
The number of beds in area hospitals occupied by COVID patients is increasing.
“Today in all of our district’s hospitals, 55% of the patients in the hospital are diagnosed with COVID,” Anderson said.
The total number of COVID cases reported is at 4,714 with 2,793 recovered.
“Our number of recoveries is lagging because we have not had time to contact the individuals who have been positive with COVID,” Anderson said. “We’ll try to get that updated, but our focus is on identifying new cases and their close contacts.”
Increasing infections is putting at risk the city’s ability to maintain essential services, Mayor Roger Steele said Thursday.
This includes electricity, water, street repair and snow removal, as well as with police, fire and ambulance response.
“These services save lives,” he said. “When city employees become infected and quarantined for two weeks or longer, I cannot call a temporary employment agency and say, send me three more power plant operators or send me three more police officers.”
A mask mandate will be brought before Grand Island City Council on Tuesday.
“The city needs a mask policy to protect its citizens and also to protect the city’s ability to provide its lifesaving services,” Steele said. “Having a mask policy can help us guarantee that you receive essential city services and you have access to our hospitals if, God forbid, you need emergency care.”
Rising COVID cases is having an impact on child care centers and providers, Anderson said.
Centers are closing due to positive cases being reported within the facilities.
Schools are similarly struggling with not having enough staff and students in classrooms due to positive cases.
“When staff at the schools have a child care center that closes, they’re not able to find another place for their child to go,” Anderson said. “When the staff at the hospitals have children whose child care centers are closed, they’re not able to report for work. There’s a cumulative effect to the increased of number of cases in our community.”
Steps must be taken to prevent the spread of the COVID virus as nurses and medical personnel both become overwhelmed with new cases and face greater risk of becoming infected by the virus themselves, Anderson said.
“Most of our nurses are fearless in the face of this crisis, but at some point they will become fatigued,” she said. “Let’s all do our very best to protect the folks who protect us.”
As families plan to get together for the holidays, Anderson pleaded for caution by limiting the number of people in one setting and asking that guests wear masks.
Anderson also asked that people stay home as much as they can this season, especially if they are not well, and to always wear a mask, except when at home with the people who live in that household.
A new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirms that wearing a mask in the community reduces the spread of the virus, Anderson said.
“Many people don’t know they’re contagious because, for 48 hours before symptoms develop, they’re shedding the virus,” she said. “Some people don’t have symptoms at all the entire time they’re contagious.”
She added, “If everyone wears a mask, we’re going to be a lot safer.”
For more information on current COVID cases, and on how to prevent spreading the virus, visit cdhd.ne.gov.
