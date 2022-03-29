COVID cases in Hall County drop to record low; numbers lowest since pandemic started

New COVID-19 cases are at an all-time low for the Hall County area.

There have only been nine new cases of coronavirus and the positivity rate for Central District Health Department’s coverage area is at 7%.

CDHD last updated its COVID-19 dashboard on March 24, which shows data collected over the previous seven days in the three-county district.

The current numbers are lowest since the start of pandemic, CDHD Director Teresa Anderson told The Independent.

“I don’t think we’ve seen anything lower than this in this entire two-year period,” she said.

COVID-19 cases in the wake of omicron’s arrival in December reached all-time highs in the Hall County area several times over through January.

By late January, the district had a 63% positivity rate and 1,400 cases in one seven-day period.

The sharp decline is because omicron “burned itself out,” Anderson reported.

“This means that it infected nearly everyone it’s going to infect,” she said. “Not that we won’t have a few more cases, but it is essentially no longer a threat to us.”

While the numbers are down “significantly,” there is room for improvement.

“We can go lower,” Anderson said, “but this is a good spot for us right now.”

Diligence and vigilance remains crucial.

Omicron has a “little brother,” Anderson said, and it’s the BA.2 variant.

This subvariant is currently surging in California and in the east.

“BA.2 is more transmissible than the original omicron, so we’re just watching it very closely,” she said. “But last week there were only 18 confirmed cases of BA.2 in Nebraska.”

Opportunities to stay protected against COVID remain available.

A second booster shot is expected to be approved soon for people age 50 and older.

Anderson also expects approval from the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to give shots for the first time to children ages 0 to 4.

CDHD is still offering at-home COVID test kits with more coming in soon for distribution.

“We think testing is going to be really important when this next wave of omicron hits,” said Anderson. “We’ll be able to test at home without risk of exposing anyone else. If a person has symptoms, they can test at home and if it’s positive they can take the appropriate measures.”

An antiviral pill specific to COVID is also available at some local pharmacies via CDHD.

Both Molnupiravir and Paxlovid must be prescribed by a health care provider.

“If a person tests positive for COVID in the first two days after the onset of symptoms, their provider can write them a prescription for it,” Anderson said.

Nomi Health is continuing testing at CDHD office, but with reduced hours.

They are available between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday at 1137 S. Locust St.

For now, CDHD staff members, busy since March 2020, can enjoy some relief from the pandemic.

“We’re really glad to take a deep breath and just celebrate, I think, and at the same time we can turn our attention to other health issues that have been neglected to some degree,” Anderson said.

Safety remains important, Anderson emphasized, but people can now relax more as the warm spring weather arrives.

“It’s great for us all to be outside, and while the viral count is low we really don’t have to do a lot to protect ourselves, except just be watchful,” she said. “Once we see that this virus starts to increase, then we will be guided by CDC as far as now is the time to mask up and practice more social distancing, those kinds of things.”

She added, “Right now, we’re just happy to have some time without restrictions.”

For more about Central District Health Department services and information about COVID-19, visit cdhd.ne.gov.

