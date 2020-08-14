The coronavirus pandemic has brought new challenges to Hall County leaders and staff members.
Those challenges, imposed on them since June, have been met, they said.
“People have just come together and been supportive, from one office to another,” County Commission Chair Pam Lancaster said.
The financial cost of meeting those challenges, though, has been great.
Though individual item and project costs will not be available until late next week, the overall cost for COVID-related expenses is expected to be nearly $300,000, said Facilities Director Doone Humphrey.
The cost comes from more than just social distancing stickers on the floors or hand sanitizer stations at county buildings.
“There’s so many things one would never think of,” Lancaster said.
The county closed its buildings to the public in March and reopened them in June.
County employees were required to work from home, using county laptops that were nearly 10 years old.
“We don’t have people working from home generally speaking, and people generally don’t work on laptops. We have desktops,” Lancaster said. “When this took place and people had to work from home ... we were working on very old equipment. Some of it wouldn’t even accept the programs we work on now.”
In July, county commissioners approved $110,000 for the purchase of 100 new laptops, which later was dropped to 84.
In the county buildings, protective shields were put up at windows and counters to protect staff and the public.
Shields also were set up between work stations in the county offices where people sat closer together than 6 feet.
An outside agency, DoubleLock Security, was hired to provide added security and to safely direct the public to county offices and help maintain social distancing.
“When we opened that access and still insisted on maintaining the social distancing and so on, we needed outside help,” Lancaster said. “We don’t have the manpower to manage the lines outside and get people going inside to the various offices.”
Dropboxes set outside for paperwork and applications allow for ease of access and help reduce exposure to others.
Having dropboxes meant additional security was required.
“We needed a camera on there for security to make sure people weren’t tampering with that, and that if they did, there would be a consequence,” she said.
County courtrooms required social distancing, which also presented challenges.
“The room, the court itself, is quite a small area,” Lancaster said. “Compare to District Court, if you would limit the number of spectators, that area can be used for jurors. That is not the case in county court.”
A temporary courthouse was set up at the county’s Federal Building. An outside donation of furniture saved money.
“There was a bank that was doing some remodeling and had furniture available, and donated it to the county for our purposes,” Lancaster said. “We used that and built a rise so it was like a judge’s bench. For a temporary courtroom, it’s quite nice and no taxpayer dollars were spent on the furnishings.”
A great expense, though, was information technology.
“We didn’t have the facility prepared for any of our IT needs,” Lancaster said. “The computers, microphones. Any of that.”
A new body scanner also had to be acquired for the temporary space.
“These are expensive things we’re doing and they’re vitally necessary to keep the public safe,” she said. “And that’s just one example.”
The effort, and cost, has been worthwhile, though, Lancaster said.
“I feel very good about the procedures Hall County has put in place,” she said. “I feel good about how the public has responded. We have had very few issues.”
She added, “I think some of the things that have happened will be ongoing and will make us better and stronger.”
Lancaster applauded the county’s employees for meeting the challenges of the pandemic.
“It’s been incredibly hard work. It’s been a time when either people would fall apart or step to the line, and I think our people stepped up and did a fabulous job,” she said.
Lancaster also commended the county’s elected officials.
“I’m always amazed at how well Hall County officials work together,” she said. “I will tell you, in the 20-something years I’ve been a commissioner, this has been one of the best times coming together of county officials.”
