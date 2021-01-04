COVID Crusaders: Seizing the invitation for innovation

“We were getting calls that people wanted to help and didn’t know what to do,” Rathke said. “Then we would get calls for help where we didn’t necessarily know how to fix that. Somebody might need a car charged to get to work or they needed diapers. They needed something and just weren’t able to get it during this time.”

HUW created a Facebook page where people could find help and offer that help, which would allow people to better stay inside as COVID-19 cases began to rise.

“It was just an organic process where somebody would say, hey, I need this help and the other people would say, I can help you with that. It was just very heartwarming to see our community just help out people they’ve never met,” Rathke said.

Even with a public mask ordinance approved by the City Council in November and the arrival of a vaccine, there are still COVID-related challenges to be met in 2021.

CARES grant funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services ended on Dec. 31.