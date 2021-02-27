COVID hospitalization numbers continue to drop

COVID-19 hospitalization numbers continue to drop in the three counties served by the Central District Health Department.
As of Friday, only three COVID patients were hospitalized in Hall, Hamilton and Merrick counties. The last time a COVID patient was on a ventilator in the three-county area was Monday.
The last COVID-related death in the area was Feb. 20. The total number of COVID deaths stands at 139, consisting of 109 in Hall County, 17 in Hamilton County and 13 in Merrick County.
The risk dial for this week is 1.7, compared to 1.9 last week. New cases this week totaled 74, compared to 107 last week.
The number of weekly cases per 100,000 people has dropped steadily since November.
Currently, the number of weekly cases per 100,000 people is at 106 in Hall County, 77 in Merrick County and 32 in Hamilton County.
The 14-day case count is at 241, an increase of six since last week.
Even though Grand Island’s mask mandate expired Tuesday, the CDHD recommends that people continue to wear masks in public settings, at events and gatherings, and anywhere they will be around other people.
“Central District continues to require masks to be worn properly and continuously on its premises and at our COVID-19 vaccination clinics,” according to the CDHD website. “By wearing your mask, you are protecting staff and volunteers who work tirelessly to defeat COVID-19.”
Statewide numbers are on the decline
Across Nebraska, the number of daily active hospitalizations has continued to decline since November.
As of this week, there were 166 active hospitalizations in Nebraska.
The number of positive cases totaled 200,403. A total of 963,170 people have been tested for the virus. The number of people who’ve been tested but had no virus detected is 762,246.
In Nebraska, there have been 499,325 vaccinations allocated and 397,582 vaccinations administered.
A total of 79.6% of allocated doses have been administered. Of Nebraskans 16 and older, 8.8% have completed their vaccinations in a state of 1.48 million people.