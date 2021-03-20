COVID numbers drop in three-county area

This week in the Central District Health Department jurisdiction, the risk dial dropped from 2.0 to 1.8 and the number of new cases decreased in the three-county area.

New cases this week totaled 58, compared to 118 last week.

No COVID-related death in the district has been recorded since March 6. The number remains at 141.

As of Friday, nine COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in Hall, Hamilton and Merrick counties, representing 9.57% of available beds. The last time a COVID patient was on a ventilator was March 6.

The 14-day case count is at 243, a decrease of 67 from last week.

The weekly cases per 100,000 are at 90 in Hall County (compared to 174 last week), 21 in Hamilton County (compared to 107 last week) and 13 in Merrick County (the same number as last week).

The Central District has had 9,157 positive COVID-19 cases and 7,547 recoveries. A total of 29,803 people have been tested.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reports 129 active COVID-19 hospitalizations, an increase of one since last week.