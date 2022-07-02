COVID positive rate increases to 64% in Hall County area

COVID-19 cases in the Hall County area have decreased in the last week from 109 new positive cases reported on June 24 to 90 cases reported Thursday.

The positivity rate has increased greatly, though, from 47% last week to 64% this week.

The higher rate is likely because not many tests are being done right now, said Central District Health Department Director Teresa Anderson.

“We think people are just getting tested when they have symptoms, which would, of course, increase the positivity rate,” said Anderson. “We also know many people are doing home tests, and we’re not able to find us what those tests are telling us, because it’s not necessary to report those.”

She added, “We don’t know the total number of those tests being performed and the total percent that are positive.”

As large public events become more frequent going into July, CDHD urges caution.

“We’ve got a lot of people in close proximity, sometimes outdoors, but often indoors,” she said. “It would not be unusual to see an increase number of cases.”

New variants of Omicron are arriving, as well, said Anderson.

Omicron variant BA.2 is currently prevalent in the Hall County area, and variants BA.4 and BA.5 are starting to appear.

Omicron BA.2 is distinguished by causing gastro-intestinal symptoms, as well as the respiratory symptoms distinct to COVID-19.

These symptoms, though, are milder for people who have been vaccinated, Anderson told The Independent.

Another surge of COVID-19 is expected in the fall, warned Anderson.

“The strength of that surge is largely dependent on the number of people who are up to date on their vaccines at that time,” she said.

Through this current, minor surge, there are fewer hospitalizations, noted Anderson.

This is largely because the precautions that have been practiced since 2020 have been the most effective.

“We’re starting to get a handle on the pandemic and the spread of COVID, but we’re not through the woods yet,” she said.

People who are at risk of “poor outcomes” or who have not been vaccinated should wear a mask when in group settings.

Staying home when unwell and testing is the best precaution.

Nomi Health is still doing COVID testing Monday to Thursday, from 8 to 3 p.m., at the CDHD office at 1137 S. Locust St.

CDHD is still providing home testing kits, which can be picked up at CDHD office.

Vaccines and boosters are offered at the CDHD office Monday through Friday.

COVID vaccinations are available now for children six months to four years for Pfizer and up to five years for Moderna.

“We know the number one thing that will prevent COVID infections, or at least reduce the severity of the infections, is getting up-to-date on vaccinations,” said Anderson. “We have plenty of vaccine, so there’s plenty of opportunity for people to get vaccinated.”

For more information about CDHD services and current COVID-19 conditions in the Hall County area, visit cdhd.ne.gov.

