COVID-related deaths in 3-county area totals 128

The Central District Health Department reports 82 new COVID-19 cases this week, compared with 137 the week before.

The new figures cover the period between Sunday and Wednesday.

The number of COVID-related deaths in the three-county area rose this week from 122 to 128. Of that total, 102 deaths have been in Hall County, 16 in Hamilton and 10 in Merrick.

Of the three-county COVID fatalities, 22 deaths have been in the 90-99 age bracket, 34 in the 80-89 age range, 38 in the 70-79 age bracket, 28 in the 60-69 age range and four in the 50-59 age range. One person each has died between 30 to 39 and 40 to 49.

In the Central District, the 14-day case count is 534, compared to 415 the week before. The total number of people tested is 28,524, an increase of 80 over the week before.

From the week before, the number of positive cases rose from 7,412 to 7,687. The total recoveries increased from 5,579 to 5,822.

The risk dial remained at 2.7, the same as the week before.

Of the weekly cases per 100,000, the number dropped from 398 to 62 in Hall County, decreased from 526 to 182 in Hamilton County and dropped from 477 to 348 in Merrick County.