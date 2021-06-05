COVID-related deaths rise to 153 in three-county area

The Central District Health Department reported three new COVID-related deaths this week, bringing the total in the three-county area to 153.

Of those deaths, 120 involved Hall County residents. Eighteen of the casualties were in Hamilton County and 15 in Merrick.

In spite of those fatalities, most COVID numbers continue to decline in the area.

As of Friday, there were no COVID patients hospitalized in the CDHD jurisdiction.

The CDHD reported eight new COVID cases, a drop of two compared to last week.

The 14-day case count is at 22, compared to 31 last week.

For the second week in a row, the risk dial was at 1.3.

The positivity rate, last measured on May 29, continued at 7% for the second straight week.

A total of 827,828 Nebraskans have been fully vaccinated, an increase of 15,504 since last week. The current figure represents 43.5% of the state.