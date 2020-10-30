COVID relief funds for small businesses depleted

Small businesses struck hard by the pandemic have one less resource now available to them.

Small Business Stabilization Coronavirus Relief Fund dollars, via the Nebraska Department of Economic Development through the federal CARES Act, have been depleted due to overwhelming response.

Grand Island Area Chamber of Commerce President Cindy Johnson called it “dismaying.”

“The state offered these grants for up to $12,000 earlier this year, and then offered a second round of funding about two weeks ago,” Johnson said. “That second round was gone in a very short period of time.”

SBS grant dollars went toward “general businesses” with five to 49 employees. These include “mom-and-pop” operations, such as shoe repair stores, Johnson said.

Grants still are available for specific business entities such as restaurants, theaters, hotels, convention centers, cosmetology, barbers, massage therapists, nail technicians, centers of worship and charitable organizations.

The need for financial support to small businesses is great, Johnson said.

Businesses were not prepared for the long-term consequences of the pandemic when it first struck this spring.