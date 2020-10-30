COVID relief funds for small businesses depleted

Small businesses struck hard by the pandemic have one less resource now available to them.
Small Business Stabilization Coronavirus Relief Fund dollars, via the Nebraska Department of Economic Development through the federal CARES Act, have been depleted due to overwhelming response.
Grand Island Area Chamber of Commerce President Cindy Johnson called it “dismaying.”
“The state offered these grants for up to $12,000 earlier this year, and then offered a second round of funding about two weeks ago,” Johnson said. “That second round was gone in a very short period of time.”
SBS grant dollars went toward “general businesses” with five to 49 employees. These include “mom-and-pop” operations, such as shoe repair stores, Johnson said.
Grants still are available for specific business entities such as restaurants, theaters, hotels, convention centers, cosmetology, barbers, massage therapists, nail technicians, centers of worship and charitable organizations.
The need for financial support to small businesses is great, Johnson said.
Businesses were not prepared for the long-term consequences of the pandemic when it first struck this spring.
“In the early months, everyone anticipated that through the (Payroll Protection Program) and even this first round of (SBS), there was a belief that, OK, we’ll get this money, it’ll help us get through six months, six weeks. A shorter period of time. Now they’re finding it’s not a shorter period of time,” she said. “It’s extending.”
After nearly eight months of COVID-19 conditions, businesses still are not back to 100% operation, Johnson said.
“What they’re seeing now is that, after that brief period, when it was survival, they’re now questioning what the next level of survival looks like,” she said, “because the next months are going to be equally challenging.”
She added, “What people thought might happen isn’t happening.”
Many local restaurants, for example, were doing 25% to 50% of what had been their normal business in July, Johnson said.
“I have not heard one of them say they were at 100%,” she said. “People are still pulling back. Consumers are still a little wary of going back to their pre-COVID lives.”
To receive SBS dollars, businesses had to meet specific criteria.
“You couldn’t be involved in lobbying or using the funds to pay back donated dollars,” Johnson said. “It was for business operations.”
Businesses that had received PPP dollars could receive SBS grant dollars, as well.
“If you received (funds) in the first round, you couldn’t receive the second round,” Johnson said.
Area concerns remain about what the coming months will bring, she said.
“Our economy needs to return to normal,” she said. “I don’t know what that is going to take. We’re going to have to figure out that magic combination of keeping our communities safe while, at the same time, protecting the economy. It will be devastating if the economy is shut down for any length of time. We saw people barely hanging on by their fingernails in the first few months.”
For more information about COVID relief grants for specialized small businesses, visit coronavirus.nebraska.gov/ProgramsGrants.
