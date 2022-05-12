COVID survivor happy to be home

When Troy Arp was admitted to Grand Island Regional Medical Center with COVID on Jan. 17, he thought he’d be there a week.

He got home 73 days later.

Along the way, doctors weren’t sure he’d make it. During his long struggle with the coronavirus, a doctor told him they almost lost him twice.

He was in a coma for three weeks. His fiancee, Charlene Sanders, worried if he’d know her when he woke up.

He did. And on March 31, the Grand Island man made it home. Sanders, who fought the battle every step of the way with him, feels that they’re blessed.

As he fought for his life, Arp lost more than 60 pounds. He entered the hospital at 229 pounds, and is now at 165, after dropping to 162.

Arp, 54, doesn’t remember much of his stay in the hospital, “just the last couple of weeks.”

COVID-19 is a very serious matter, he says. “It’s nothing to mess with.”

Sanders, who had COVID herself, still wears a facemask when she goes out. She gets looks from other people questioning why she’s wearing a mask. But she’ll keep on wearing it.

Arp initially came down with COVID, which evolved into pneumonia.

His problems started Jan. 9 with a rash on the bottom of his arms.

Breathing soon became a problem. On Jan. 10, he visited the hospital. The next day, he learned he had COVID-19.

When he woke up on Jan. 15, he had trouble breathing. Two days later, Arp asked Sanders to call an ambulance.

Arp went on a ventilator Jan. 27 and got a tracheotomy on Feb. 15.

If he hadn’t had the tracheotomy, “I don’t think he’d be here,” Sanders said back at home.

He got out of ICU on March 16.

For Arp, the scariest part was not being able to breathe.

He also experienced tremendous pain, caused by bladder spasms involving his catheter. That pain, which affected him both at the hospital and at home, was so bad it made him cry and scream.

But he raves about the care he received from a dedicated team or doctors and nurses. “They didn’t give up,” he said.

Arp got tired of laying in the hospital. But, “I made some good friends up there,” he said, referring to doctors and nurses.

Arp, who grew up in Wisconsin, has lived in Nebraska for three years.

Sanders, a lifelong Grand Islander, is thankful for the three years they’ve had together. But she wanted more.

For his recovery, Sanders gives a lot of credit to God and prayer. “ I had him on tons of prayer chains,” she said.

While Arp was under, Sanders was busy writing love notes to him.

She’d like to put them together into a book called “Love Notes to Troy.”

Arp is still not back to normal. He’s on oxygen. He has trouble moving his left arm, and he’s working on getting his legs stronger.

Sanders gives a lot of credit to Good Samaritan Society home health, which has been “wonderful,” she says.

Arp is anxious to get his health back. “He’s a worker,” Sanders said. “He likes to work.”

Sanders now considers every day a blessing. She encourages people not to take life for granted.

Spend time with your family and show them that you love them. “Because we’re not guaranteed tomorrow,” she says.

Arp and Sanders could use some financial support. Arp’s email address is troyarp1968@gmail.com. Their address is Apt. 26, 3033 W. Capital Ave.