COVID testing overloads Grand Island Central District Health Department site

Demand for COVID testing reached fever pitch with lines of cars, dozens deep, waiting at the Nomi testing site at Central District Health Department.

Tuesday, more than 400 tests were administered at the site, said Teresa Anderson, director of the Central District Health Department. She said several blocks-lengths of cars had to be turned away Monday. “They need to close right at three in order to get the PCR tests to the Lincoln airport, so there’s no way to expand those hours right now.”

As a result, Nomi, the health care company administering the tests, has decided drive-through testing must be done by appointment, rather than on-demand.

Anderson said the situation is not necessarily exclusive to CDHD’s coverage area. “We’re seeing a post-holiday case increase, so people are coming in to get tested, sometimes not registering before they come, which we could do a couple of weeks ago. Now because every appointment is booked, people have to register before they get here, or they won’t be seen.”

In Grand Island, the situation was exacerbated by weather difficulties last Friday, as bitterly cold temperatures forced Nomi to temporarily halt its drive-through testing.

