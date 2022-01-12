COVID testing overloads Grand Island Central District Health Department site

Demand for COVID testing reached fever pitch with lines of cars, dozens deep, waiting at the Nomi testing site at Central District Health Department.
Tuesday, more than 400 tests were administered at the site, said Teresa Anderson, director of the Central District Health Department. She said several blocks-lengths of cars had to be turned away Monday. “They need to close right at three in order to get the PCR tests to the Lincoln airport, so there’s no way to expand those hours right now.”
As a result, Nomi, the health care company administering the tests, has decided drive-through testing must be done by appointment, rather than on-demand.
Anderson said the situation is not necessarily exclusive to CDHD’s coverage area. “We’re seeing a post-holiday case increase, so people are coming in to get tested, sometimes not registering before they come, which we could do a couple of weeks ago. Now because every appointment is booked, people have to register before they get here, or they won’t be seen.”
In Grand Island, the situation was exacerbated by weather difficulties last Friday, as bitterly cold temperatures forced Nomi to temporarily halt its drive-through testing.
“It was crazy here. I came in (Saturday) to get a rapid test for me. There were so many people trying to get tested – and we want them to get tested, obviously,” Anderson said. “We’re working with Nomi on how they can expand their capacity in order to accommodate the increased demand.”
Being short-staffed also has affected Nomi’s efforts. Anderson said that because Nomi only had three employees available Wednesday, CDHD offered some of their employees to assist with swabbing.
“The omicron variant has increased demand substantially. There are just not enough hours or staff to do the number of tests that need to be done,” Anderson said.
Until further notice, individuals seeking COVID testing can make appointments on the CDHD’s website: https://cdhd.ne.gov/covid-19/testing.html.
The site offers rapid antigen (1-hour results) and PCR testing (24- to 36-hour results) 8 a.m.- 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays in the CDHD parking lot at 1137 South Locust St.
Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.