COVID will not go away

The Central District Health Department reports that local COVID-19 numbers are surging prior to the Thanksgiving holiday.

"In recent weeks, Grand Island wastewater samples have shown a significant increase in SARS-CoV-2 levels, indicating a rapidly increasing number of cases of COVID-19 just ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday," says a news release issued Friday.

Beginning Oct. 30, "the levels have nearly doubled each week over the prior week and are now at 'very high' levels," says the news release. "In addition, CDHD has seen 136 positive test cases over the last seven days, though with the use of home tests, this is a less accurate measure of COVID-19 in the district. Taken together, these indicators point toward continuing and unwelcome increase in COVID-19 in Hall, Hamilton and Merrick counties."

The CDHD dashboard on Friday reported zero COVID-related deaths.

“The timing of this surge is not unexpected, but it certainly is ill-timed,” CDHD Health Director Teresa Anderson says in a statement. “With families gathering for the holidays, it's important to remember the basic practices to help mitigate the risk of exposure to you and your loved ones.”

According to the district:

No. 1 among these practices is to stay home and stay away from others when you are sick. Whether it’s COVID-19 or another seasonal illness like Influenza, the best way to avoid spreading diseases to friends and loved ones is to simply avoid exposing them to illness. The other major action is to get “up to date” with your COVID-19 vaccinations. Staying “up to date” means being vaccinated and boosted with a bivalent booster meant to stop the spread of COVID variants like the Omicron variant.

Flu shots are also essential to good health. Both Flu and COVID-19 shots can be given at the same time. While flu (influenza) activity is still low, there are a number of other viruses including RSV (respiratory syntycial virus) are circulating much earlier and more aggressively than in the last two years. Symptoms of the various viruses are similar.

For more information, contact CDHD at 308 385-5175.