Cowabunga! Open Class Beef Show at State Fair draws grateful competitors

The Open Class Beef Show dominated the Five Points Bank Livestock Arena on Thursday at the Nebraska State Fair.
Hundreds of cattle and exhibitors from Nebraska and across the country took advantage of the show that originally wasn’t part of the fair. Fair organizers, who debated for months whether to put on a fair this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, decided to proceed with a fair that featured 4-H and FFA youth exhibitors.
Later, as pandemic concerns eased somewhat, a decision was made to add an Open Beef Class Show during the week between the 4-H livestock shows on the opening weekend and the FFA livestock shows on Labor Day weekend.
Open class competition is a traditional part of the fair. With the reputation of the Nebraska State Fair’s world-class livestock facilities, the open shows were a magnet for livestock competitors from across the country.
The open class show featured young 4-H exhibitors such as Korie Kersten, 11, of Gretna.
Kersten showed during the 4-H livestock shows on the opening weekend of the fair. But taking part in the open class competition allowed her to show animals she has been working with all year, such as the young heifer she was waiting to compete with on Thursday.
Being able to compete in the livestock ring this year with all the challenges created by the pandemic is a blessing, she said.
“This really means a lot,” Kersten said. “You really couldn’t get out after all of this COVID stuff. It was hard, but we are taking our safety precautions. Thankfully, we still get to show.”
She also said her heifer, which was born in February, appeared happy for the chance to compete in the Purebred Simmental Show.
Vaughn Siebers is the superintendent for the Open Class Beef Show.
Siebers said there was a lot of planning and conference calls involved to put the open class show together for this year’s fair.
“We discussed different options and ways just to try to have it,” he said. “There were no guarantees, but as time went on, as we followed CDC guidelines and listened to our leadership at the State Fair and working with them, we finally got to the point where we could have it.”
Siebers said the exhibitors at this year’s show are thankful.
“They are happy to be here and exhibiting and doing something,” he said.
Even though their plans for a show that wasn’t supposed to happen were announced late, Siebers is happy with the response. They have about half of the number of exhibitors and cattle that they would have during a normal year for the State Fair.
“People are just very happy to be here and to exhibit,” he said.
For Thursday’s show and the shows planned for Friday, Siebers said, there were more than 300 head of cattle in the barns awaiting their chance to compete in the show ring.
Along with competitors from Nebraska, people from Tennessee, Texas, Missouri, Colorado, Iowa and other states showed up for the competition.
“People drove a long ways to be here today,” Siebers said. “Some of these exhibitors have never been here to the Nebraska State Fair. I am glad we were able to give them this experience.”
For a schedule of open class competition at the State Fair, visit its website at www.statefair.org.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.