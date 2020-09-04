Cowabunga! Open Class Beef Show at State Fair draws grateful competitors

“This really means a lot,” Kersten said. “You really couldn’t get out after all of this COVID stuff. It was hard, but we are taking our safety precautions. Thankfully, we still get to show.”

She also said her heifer, which was born in February, appeared happy for the chance to compete in the Purebred Simmental Show.

Vaughn Siebers is the superintendent for the Open Class Beef Show.

Siebers said there was a lot of planning and conference calls involved to put the open class show together for this year’s fair.

“We discussed different options and ways just to try to have it,” he said. “There were no guarantees, but as time went on, as we followed CDC guidelines and listened to our leadership at the State Fair and working with them, we finally got to the point where we could have it.”

Siebers said the exhibitors at this year’s show are thankful.

“They are happy to be here and exhibiting and doing something,” he said.

Even though their plans for a show that wasn’t supposed to happen were announced late, Siebers is happy with the response. They have about half of the number of exhibitors and cattle that they would have during a normal year for the State Fair.