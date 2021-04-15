Cowboy couture corner: Voss’ vision fills void in Grand Island market

Jack and Wilma Voss had a vision 58 years ago. The couple felt that Grand Island needed a western shop to fill a void in the marketplace.
Their vision became a reality with the opening of the Grand Island Western Shop in 1963. That gamble paid off in spades, not to mention boots, chaps and cowboy hats.
Even though the location has changed four times and the name of the store is now The Western Edge, the spirit of the store remains the same.
The original store was opened at the foot of the Second Street overpass. The Vosses’ son Dave remembered, “Our grand opening for the first store was Nov. 22, 1963. That was the day that President Kennedy was shot in Dallas, Texas. Needless to say, the morning of our grand opening was very quiet and business was extremely slow.”
The store didn’t remain quiet for long as word began to spread.
Dick Larson has been a loyal shopper for decades: “I started shopping at the Grand Island Western Shop when they first opened on West Second. It was worth the hour drive from our farm north of Wolbach.
“I have continued to be a loyal customer over the years, witnessing their success as the Voss family built new stores to accommodate their growth.”
Within a year of opening, business was booming and a new and larger store had to be built. The Grand Island Western Shop moved to 1203 W. Second St., and remained there until 1967 when a larger store was needed again and it opened across the street at 1216 W. Second St..
By the mid-1970s, a bold decision was made to move the ever popular store for the fourth and final time. Land was purchased at the corner of Highway 281 and Old Potash Highway.
Jack, Wilma and Dave Voss were questioned as to the wisdom of this decision.
“The naysayers thought we were crazy for moving out to a rural location surrounded by cornfields,” Dave Voss recalled.
It didn’t take long for the Vosses to realize the positive impact of the relocation as they settled into their new building at 111 Diers Ave. Within years, Highway 281 expanded from two lanes into four and the cornfields evolved into successful businesses.
Now considered pioneers in the expansion of the western part of the Grand Island trade area and the Highway 281 corridor, the Voss family saw the long-term potential of the region. Their business continued to thrive and attract out-of-town shoppers through their unique brands of merchandise along with a heaping helping of their signature western hospitality.
Following the retirement of Jack and Wilma Voss, Dave became the sole owner of the Grand Island Western Shop in 1990. But there were others eyeing the business as well.
Don Barr reminisced: “I started the Western Edge way back in 1981, during my junior year of college. It was located in downtown York, my hometown, in a small 800-square-foot building.”
By 2007, Voss was ready to retire and enjoy life. On Mother’s Day of that same year, the Grand Island Western Shop closed its doors and was put up for sale after 44 years in the Voss family.
Meanwhile, Barr continued to contemplate the possibilities of expansion. “I’d been doing business for 27 years in the small town of York and always wondered what retailing would be like in a ‘big city’ such as Grand Island.
“By January of 2009, I decided to check into this location. I called Dick Larson, the Realtor, and asked to see the property. The building was just as I remembered from shopping there with the Voss family as a kid back in the ‘70s. I was very excited, and saw this awesome corner in Grand Island as an incredible opportunity.
“‘Dick helped me through the buying process and, weeks later, I became the owner of another store. I’m not sure if two stores are a chain, but they’re definitely a link.”
Barr and his team rolled up their sleeves and went straight to work updating the store. By the middle of July 2010, The Western Edge opened its second location in Grand Island. The timing was perfect as the doors reopened during the Nebraska State 4-H horse show finals held at Fonner Park.
“The Grand Island traffic & customers that soon flooded through our doors amazed me from what I was used to experiencing in a small town,” Barr said. “Dave Voss’ previous customer base was starving for us and our products. After all, Dave had retired and the store had been closed for nearly three years.”
Barr refers to the location at the corner of Old Potash and Highway 281 as the famous “Cowboy Couture Corner” and feels that it might as well be coined as the corner of “happy and looking good for cowboys and cowgirls everywhere.” He continues to be amazed at the draw the store has for miles around.
“Our customers come from out in the Sandhills to the west, South Dakota from the north and Kansas from the south. We are so lucky to be located in such a strong retail neighborhood.
“Now, with the state-of-the-art livestock facilities at the State Fair park, Grand Island has been very successful hosting national livestock shows and events continually,” he said. “I’d like to think that the Western Edge gives all those ag-based visitors a place of interest for shopping along with all of our local trade consumers.”
Barr concluded: “We’re happy and proud to be part of Grand Island’s ‘miracle mile of shopping’ out here along Highway 281. Our customers tell us it’s the easiest town for doing shopping anywhere.”