Cowboy couture corner: Voss’ vision fills void in Grand Island market

By 2007, Voss was ready to retire and enjoy life. On Mother’s Day of that same year, the Grand Island Western Shop closed its doors and was put up for sale after 44 years in the Voss family.

Meanwhile, Barr continued to contemplate the possibilities of expansion. “I’d been doing business for 27 years in the small town of York and always wondered what retailing would be like in a ‘big city’ such as Grand Island.

“By January of 2009, I decided to check into this location. I called Dick Larson, the Realtor, and asked to see the property. The building was just as I remembered from shopping there with the Voss family as a kid back in the ‘70s. I was very excited, and saw this awesome corner in Grand Island as an incredible opportunity.

“‘Dick helped me through the buying process and, weeks later, I became the owner of another store. I’m not sure if two stores are a chain, but they’re definitely a link.”

Barr and his team rolled up their sleeves and went straight to work updating the store. By the middle of July 2010, The Western Edge opened its second location in Grand Island. The timing was perfect as the doors reopened during the Nebraska State 4-H horse show finals held at Fonner Park.