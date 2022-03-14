Craft, vendor fair in Hastings to benefit Make-A-Wish

HASTINGS — The Hastings High School Student Council will host a craft and vendor fair from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday in the school’s south gym.

The craft show will feature local vendors, concessions and lunch as well as a silent auction. This event will also host young entrepreneurs from Hastings Senior High and Hastings Middle School who will be selling items they have created.

Items will include a variety of food, craft, art and possibly music.

There is no entry fee for attendees. Lunch and concessions will be provided with all proceeds going to Make-A-Wish. There will also be a basket silent auction to raise money for the Nebraska Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Parking will be available in the east lot directly off of Burlington Avenue.