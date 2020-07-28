Grand Island’s CRANE transit system has been awarded a $2.2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration.
The funds are part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Central Ride Agency of Nebraska will use the funds for expanding its services and moving to a new facility. CRANE provides transportation by appointment to Grand Island area residents.
Charley Falmlen, transit program manager, called the award “exciting.”
“When we were going through our transit analysis plan in 2017, I always joked that these are all projects we would love to do if a giant pot of money fell out of the air,” she said. “The situation isn’t the best, but at the same time we’re happy to be able to expand as a result of it.”
CRANE completed a five-year transit needs analysis in 2017.
“There are a lot of things that there was a lot of community input on that there wasn’t funding available for that we will be able to start researching more and allocating more funding to,” Falmlen said.
The USDOT funds do not go straight to CRANE.
“The city receives the federal funding directly and then we hire a contractor to perform the service for us, and they do it under the name of CRANE Public Transit,” Falmlen said.
A priority for CRANE is moving from its leased location at 1016 Diers Ave., Suite 119.
“(The Federal Transit Authority) would really like for the vehicles to be parked indoors as opposed to outdoors,” Falmlen said. “One of the first steps in program growth is creating a space where your program can actually grow.”
Moving would be “a huge process,” she said.
“There’s environmental reviews, planning processes, documents from the city and state, from the federal end that things have to get put into and reviewed by each separate entity,” Falmlen said. “It’s daunting, but it will be definitely worth it once it’s done.”
Funds also will go toward COVID-19 efforts, including updating software and offering seamless hands-free options.
“Right now a person can pay cash if they like,” Falmlen said. “If they want to pay with a credit card, they have to purchase a punch card and that is punched by the driver and handed back. There’s a really big exchange that goes right there.”
Expanding services will allow CRANE to address issues created by the pandemic, she said.
“There have been issues with housing and unemployment, and people getting around in general,” Falmlen said. “I think the expansion of our services will solve some issues that have been created by the pandemic.”
CRANE will not immediately be allowed to use the USDOT funds.
For city transit to spend any FTA money, it has to be approved in their State Transportation Improvement Plan.
Changes to services, facilities and large capital purchases all need to be included in the STIP.
“The next time a STIP amendment is going to happen is I believe in October,” Falmlen said. “No real discussions, I think, will move forward until after the STIP amendments. No purchases, no RFPs, are going to be discussed until that happens.”
She added, “Getting a lot of our projects into our actual planning documents is really the first step in getting things rolling.”
John Collins, Grand Island public works director, applauded the grant award to CRANE.
“I am very pleased with this grant,” Collins said. “There is no match required and it will allow our transit division to procure a permanent transit facility and operating software.”
