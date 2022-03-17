CRANE Public Transit rides up 50% from 2021

Ridership on Grand Island’s CRANE Public Transit is growing.

Numbers for February show that its monthly ridership has increased by 50%.

“The total ridership in February 2021 was 2,755 riders, and then February 2022 was 4,182 riders,” said program manager Charley Falmlen.

“Central Ride Agency of Nebraska” services are provided by Senior Citizens Industries Inc. of Grand Island under contract with the city of Grand Island.

CRANE provides transportation by appointment to Grand Island area residents for a one-way fare of $2.

Falmlen called the ongoing growth “exciting.”

“We know there’s a need, and we’re very excited to be able to better meet the need that exists in the community,” she said. “The service is attempting to grow, so it’s a good thing to see.”

In February 2021, CRANE added Saturday to its services.

Falmlen confirmed that has helped to increase ridership.

“Saturday has increased ridership, but also our standard operating days are much busier now, too, as they should be,” she said.

The increase also may be to fewer new cases of COVID and reduced pandemic restrictions, Falmlen suggested.

“I think everyone’s really starting to get around more,” she said. “There’s been outreach and promotion that has generated a lot of interest in the service. A lot of the riders are just new riders, so I think the word is getting around that the service is available and it’s just slowly increasing.”

CRANE is working to adjust to the growth.

“Our contracted transit provider is attempting to add more drivers,” said Falmlen. “They’re looking at the potential of additional office staff, so they are attempting to grow, as well, but as we all know the job market is very tight right now.”

CRANE staff members have not been overburdened, Falmlen said.

“They’re keeping up,” she said. “They really look like ducks on water. Everything looks very smooth on the top and you just see the bus driving around, but they are just paddling so hard underneath that water. They really are working very hard and we appreciate so much everything that they’re doing.”

She added, “It’s a busy time, definitely, but they are handling it.”

The increase, though, comes at a time when gas prices are increasing.

While these rising costs do affect CRANE’s budget, the service is taking steps to conserve its resources, Falmlen said.

“This isn’t the first time this service has seen $4 per gallon gas,” she said. “It still has an impact and the transit provider does a great job of communicating with their staff about traveling the least amount possible, taking the quickest way possible, turning off their vehicle if for some reason they have downtime to just conserve gas.”

Even if gas prices do continue to rise, city services will continue, said Falmlen.

“The portion of the service I can speak for, we really don’t have the ability to any reduction. Our service is our service,” she said. “For the county piece, as far as I know, it’s not anything that’s being discussed at this point. I think they’re just really keeping a close eye on their miles and their staffing, things like that, to try to balance things out a bit.”

CRANE serves the residents of Hall County with a portal-to-portal, demand-responsive service operating within the urbanized area of Grand Island and the communities of Alda, Wood River, Cairo and Doniphan.

Service hours are 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.

At a minimum, a 24-hour notice is required from an individual needing transportation.

CRANE Public Transit will attempt to book riders for a same-day trip if space is available.

For more information, visit www.crane-transit.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.