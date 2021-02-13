 Skip to main content
CRANE Public Transit to start offering Saturday service Feb. 27
CRANE Public Transit to start offering Saturday service Feb. 27

Grand Island's CRANE Public Transit will add Saturday service starting Feb. 27. (Independent/Brandon Summers)

 Brandon Summers

CRANE Public Transit is expanding its hours of operation, according to a news release from the city of Grand Island and Hall County

“For the first time in decades, public transit will be available throughout Hall County on Saturdays,” according to a press release. In addition, CRANE Public Transit is extending the last pickup time from 5 to 5:30 p.m. “to better serve the workforce,” according to the release.

Saturday service will begin Feb. 27. People may begin making reservations two weeks in advance.

The new office hours are 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.

“Saturday office hours are by phone only,” the release states.

The new bus service hours are 6 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays.

CRANE Public Transit serves the residents of Hall County with a portal-to-portal, demand-responsive service operating within the urbanized area of Grand Island and the communities of Alda, Wood River, Cairo and Doniphan, The charge is $2 per one-way trip.

At a minimum, a 24-hour notice is required from an individual needing transportation. CRANE Public Transit will attempt to book riders for a same-day trip if space is available.

The city of Grand Island contracts with Senior Citizens Industries to provide the transit service for the public under the name CRANE Public Transit. CRANE stands for Central Ride Agency of NEbraska.

For further information, please contact Charlene Falmlen, transit program manager, at 308-646-6571.

