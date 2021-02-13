CRANE Public Transit to start offering Saturday service Feb. 27

CRANE Public Transit is expanding its hours of operation, according to a news release from the city of Grand Island and Hall County

“For the first time in decades, public transit will be available throughout Hall County on Saturdays,” according to a press release. In addition, CRANE Public Transit is extending the last pickup time from 5 to 5:30 p.m. “to better serve the workforce,” according to the release.

Saturday service will begin Feb. 27. People may begin making reservations two weeks in advance.

The new office hours are 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.

“Saturday office hours are by phone only,” the release states.

The new bus service hours are 6 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays.

CRANE Public Transit serves the residents of Hall County with a portal-to-portal, demand-responsive service operating within the urbanized area of Grand Island and the communities of Alda, Wood River, Cairo and Doniphan, The charge is $2 per one-way trip.