CRANE Transit looking at adjusting rates to promote mid-day rides in Grand Island area

CRANE staff would be helped if more people took advantage of midday times to do chores or shopping, Falmlen said.

“If people would do their shopping from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. that would be very helpful,” she said. “It seems there’s a lot of people going to work in the morning and a lot of people getting off of work in the evening, and that really trickles over into late morning and early afternoon even. If people would do a lot of their trips that have a modifiable time from 10 to 1, that would help us a lot.”

Though burdensome at times, Falmlen called the increase in use of CRANE services “exciting.”

“It’s something we’ve been working towards for a really long time, and it’s also something we knew was going to be a difficult time of growth,” she said. “There’s always growing pains and CRANE is experiencing staffing issues like every other entity in town right now, but it’s ultimately what’s best for the community. We know we need to increase ridership and we’re taking steps to do that, and we want to do it in a way that’s manageable.”

