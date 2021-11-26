CRANE Transit looking at adjusting rates to promote mid-day rides in Grand Island area

Grand Island’s CRANE Public Transit is looking at changing its rates to encourage more people to request rides during at mid-day.
An increase in ride requests in the early morning and evening has left CRANE overwhelmed, Transit Program Manager Charley Falmlen said.
“We’re experiencing some growing pains definitely,” Falmlen told The Independent. “Our ridership has greatly increased. Just like lots of other agencies or even businesses, you have your really busy times and really slow times, so the mornings and afternoons are extremely busy right now.”
She added, “The service is doing a really good job of getting enough people staffed and getting enough buses going at those times, but we’re trying to brainstorm some things that might help, too.”
“Central Ride Agency of Nebraska” provides transportation by appointment to Grand Island area residents for a one-way fare of $2.
A request to change CRANE’s fee schedule was included in Grand Island City Council’s consent agenda Tuesday.
The amendment simply includes an asterisk that notes, “Fares are subject to reduction.”
CRANE would like to offer promotional fares for various events.
“For example, on Veterans Day we’d be able to offer free fares to veterans, or as part of Public Transit Week we’d be able to offer free fares for riding on special days,” Falmlen said. “We could also use it as a way to help address some issues with really busy times and really slow times.”
CRANE staff would be helped if more people took advantage of midday times to do chores or shopping, Falmlen said.
“If people would do their shopping from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. that would be very helpful,” she said. “It seems there’s a lot of people going to work in the morning and a lot of people getting off of work in the evening, and that really trickles over into late morning and early afternoon even. If people would do a lot of their trips that have a modifiable time from 10 to 1, that would help us a lot.”
Though burdensome at times, Falmlen called the increase in use of CRANE services “exciting.”
“It’s something we’ve been working towards for a really long time, and it’s also something we knew was going to be a difficult time of growth,” she said. “There’s always growing pains and CRANE is experiencing staffing issues like every other entity in town right now, but it’s ultimately what’s best for the community. We know we need to increase ridership and we’re taking steps to do that, and we want to do it in a way that’s manageable.”