Crane Trust CEO Chuck Cooper to retire Sept. 30

Crane Trust CEO Chuck Cooper has announced his retirement effective Sept. 30.

Cooper joined the Crane Trust on Sept. 1, 2010, as president and CEO, having served as director of the 2010 Nebraska-hosted Special Olympics USA National Games.

During Cooper’s 11 years as Crane Trust leader he oversaw the organization’s mission of providing wildlife habitat in the Big Bend Region of the Platte River, along with providing public recreational and educational opportunities that carries on the Crane Trust’s mission of wildlife preservation.

Under his leadership, the Trust now manages more than 10,000 acres of habitat in the central Platte River Valley. By expanding its mission to educate the public about the Trust’s mission, the Nature and Visitor Center now hosts more than 50,000 visitors from throughout the world. Under Cooper’s guidance, the Trust receives substantial annual financial support through donations and grants to support its mission as a 501(c)(3).

In 2013, Cooper helped developed a plan that reintroduced bison back to the Platte Valley. That herd now has grown to 150 bison. The Trust also engages in leading-edge research on bird migration, sustainable habitat management practices for restored lowland tallgrass prairies and Platte River Basin ecology.