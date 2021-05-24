Crane Trust kicks off summer speakers series

Crane Trust Nature and Visitors Center will present “Bats in Nebraska” at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Christopher Fill will present the program at the center, 9325 S. Alda Road.

Fill received his bachelor of science degree in biology from the University of Massachusetts-Lowell in 2015. Since then he has worked on a variety of research projects for university, federal and nonprofit organizations across the country.

He studied prairie grouse and bats primarily, including several threatened and endangered bat species, and also has spent time on prescribed burn crews.

Fill joined the Nebraska Cooperative Fish and Wildlife Research Unit and NSF NRT Program in 2018 as a graduate student and obtained his master of science degree in 2020 from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, researching bat spatial and temporal movements in the agriculturally dominated Nebraska landscape.

The program is free and open to the public. For more information, call 308-382-1820 or check online at cranetrust.org.