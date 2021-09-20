 Skip to main content
Crane Trust program to feature ‘Nature Makers’ documentary
The Crane Trust will host a showing of “The Nature Makers,” a documentary by Scott Saunders, at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Saunders, who has lived most of his life in California and New York, said he was intrigued by a book that mentioned an organization in Nebraska using heavy equipment in conservation work. He wrote, directed and co-produced the documentary.

“It seems kind of preposterous that you would protect nature with machines,” he said.

The Crane Trust uses tractors to disc the Platte and other heavy equipment to remove trees from prairie along the river. CEO Chuck Cooper said it’s necessary to protect habitat for whooping cranes, sandhill cranes and other migratory birds.

Crane Trust hosted a virtual premiere of the movie last winter.

A potluck dinner will precede the movie at 6:30 p.m. Bring a dish to share if you wish. Table service will be provided. For more information, call Crane Trust, 9325 S. Alda Road, at 308-382-1820.

