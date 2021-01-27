Crane Trust to host virtual film premiere for its members

The documentary juxtaposes images of the cranes with manufacturing, automobile traffic or retail settings in the background.

“In many nature films, the impulse is to remove signs of man,” said Saunders. “But everything happens in the shadows of humans. We didn’t want to disguise that fact.”

Habitat fragmentation from urban sprawl and industrial agriculture presents one of the greatest threats to the sandhill crane migration, Cooper said. He said the film depicts how the Crane Trust replicates many of the functions nature once performed to preserve that habitat.

While making the movie and spending time in the Crane Trust’s blinds, Saunders said, he was moved by how graceful and intelligent the cranes are.

“You see that they have profound emotional lives,” he said.

Saunders said the enormity of the challenges facing nature sometimes makes things seem hopeless. But he learned something else during his time with the Crane Trust.

“It made me realize things aren’t helpless at all,” he said. “There’s a lot we can do.”

Those of us who don’t work in conservation can support those who do, like the Crane Trust, Saunders said.