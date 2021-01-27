Crane Trust to host virtual film premiere for its members

The Crane Trust will host a virtual premiere of the documentary film “The Nature Makers” on Feb. 18.
Chief Executive Officer Chuck Cooper said the Crane Trust will offer the event as a thank-you to its members and a warm-up for the sandhill crane migration.
Sandhill cranes will begin arriving in central Nebraska in late February. A million or more will pass through the area during the span of a month.
“Scott Saunders has done a remarkable job of capturing the beauty and majesty of the cranes,” Cooper said. “He also explains the extraordinary means we go to all year long to maintain the habitat that makes the migration possible.”
Saunders, who has lived most of his life in California and New York, said he was intrigued by a book that mentioned an organization in Nebraska using heavy equipment in conservation work. He wrote, directed and co-produced the documentary.
“It seems kind of preposterous that you would protect nature with machines,” he said.
The Crane Trust uses tractors to disc the Platte and other heavy equipment to remove trees from prairie along the river. Cooper said it’s necessary to protect habitat for whooping cranes, sandhill cranes and other migratory birds.
“We have to use them for creative ends to heal some of the damage we’ve done,” Saunders said of the tractors.
The documentary juxtaposes images of the cranes with manufacturing, automobile traffic or retail settings in the background.
“In many nature films, the impulse is to remove signs of man,” said Saunders. “But everything happens in the shadows of humans. We didn’t want to disguise that fact.”
Habitat fragmentation from urban sprawl and industrial agriculture presents one of the greatest threats to the sandhill crane migration, Cooper said. He said the film depicts how the Crane Trust replicates many of the functions nature once performed to preserve that habitat.
While making the movie and spending time in the Crane Trust’s blinds, Saunders said, he was moved by how graceful and intelligent the cranes are.
“You see that they have profound emotional lives,” he said.
Saunders said the enormity of the challenges facing nature sometimes makes things seem hopeless. But he learned something else during his time with the Crane Trust.
“It made me realize things aren’t helpless at all,” he said. “There’s a lot we can do.”
Those of us who don’t work in conservation can support those who do, like the Crane Trust, Saunders said.
As part of the members-only virtual premiere on Feb. 18, the film will be preceded by a conversation between Cooper, Saunders and cinematographer and co-producer Oktay Ortabasi.
“The Nature Makers” debuted at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival in January 2020, and won Best Feature at the Colorado Environmental Film Festival later that year. It has been featured virtually in a few other festivals.
“The Nature Makers” also highlights two other conservation groups, but the portion featuring the Crane Trust will remain available to the organization’s members through Feb. 22.
For more information about how to become a member and attend the virtual premiere, go to https://cranetrust.org/how-to-help/member.html