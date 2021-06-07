Create 308 helps youths take to the stage to perform Disney’s Aladdin Kids

“When we were growing up, we didn’t have an experience like this available to us,” she said. “Some of us had to wait until high school to be a part of it.”

Liberty said getting the kids involved in musical theater at a young age provides many benefits that extend beyond the stage.

Along with developing their theatrical talents and skills, she said, getting involved in a musical theater production at a young age teaches the children how to work as a team.

“It is not a one-man show,” Liberty said. “It takes a lot of people to put this together.”

She said it also teaches the children responsibility.

“We have those expectations for them,” Liberty said. “Once they learn something, whether it is their lines, choreography or staging music, we put that responsibility on them to make sure they come back to the next rehearsal and they have that ready to go.”

She said they also involve the kids with backstage chores when they are not on stage performing.

“It was something the kids look forward to and to work on,” Liberty said. “For the parents, having kids involved is just the greatest feeling, knowing your kids are doing something they love.”