Create 308 helps youths take to the stage to perform Disney’s Aladdin Kids

Twenty-six young performers took the stage Sunday at Third City Christian Church to perform Disney’s Aladdin Kids.
It was a Create 308 production. Create 308 is a performing arts academy located in Grand Island’s Railside District at 220 W. Third St. Along with dance, it provides vocal and instrumental instruction for youths.
Janae Liberty was the director and choreographer for the performance, assisted by musical director Alicia Glaser.
Liberty said Taylor Jones, owner of Create 308, approached her last year, before the COVID-19 pandemic, about starting a musical theater program at Create 308 for their students. She teaches dance at Create 308.
“I was all onboard for it,” she said.
But the pandemic hit and that delayed the start of the program. Eventually, they got the program rolling and put on their first show, Disney’s The Lion King, last November at the auditorium at Third City Christian Church.
“Everything was up in the air,” Liberty said. “It was a week-by-week process whether we were going to be able to do the show or not and what limitations we would have to work around with COVID.”
She said the show had a great turnout, even though the audience was limited to the family of the performing children.
With the success of the first production, Liberty said, they decided to push ahead with their second production, which was performed Sunday, again at the Third City Christian Church, with the presentation of another Disney production, Aladdin Kids.
“We grew our cast from 18 to 26,” she said about Sunday’s production.
Liberty said all the cast members are students at Create 308.
The kids in the production range from second-graders through fourth-graders. They began rehearsals in April.
Liberty said the main reason to do a second musical production was the “kids’ excitement.”
“It gave them an opportunity to do something, especially during the pandemic, to look forward to and be a part of,” she said.
There were two performances Sunday.
Each show ran about 40 minutes.
Liberty said the performance was something for the kids “to feel a part of and to feel part of a team.”
Grand Island schools have a rich history of musical productions. Both Jones and Liberty are graduates of Northwest High School and took part in the school’s musical productions.
Liberty said the vision she and Jones shared was to get kids involved in musical productions before they reach middle school.
“When we were growing up, we didn’t have an experience like this available to us,” she said. “Some of us had to wait until high school to be a part of it.”
Liberty said getting the kids involved in musical theater at a young age provides many benefits that extend beyond the stage.
Along with developing their theatrical talents and skills, she said, getting involved in a musical theater production at a young age teaches the children how to work as a team.
“It is not a one-man show,” Liberty said. “It takes a lot of people to put this together.”
She said it also teaches the children responsibility.
“We have those expectations for them,” Liberty said. “Once they learn something, whether it is their lines, choreography or staging music, we put that responsibility on them to make sure they come back to the next rehearsal and they have that ready to go.”
She said they also involve the kids with backstage chores when they are not on stage performing.
“It was something the kids look forward to and to work on,” Liberty said. “For the parents, having kids involved is just the greatest feeling, knowing your kids are doing something they love.”
They hope to stage future productions.