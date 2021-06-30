Creative collaborations: Many facets make up Art Farm’s jewel

For some of the artists, Art Farm is a culture shock. During the years residents have hailed from all over the United States and several countries. Castillo is from Los Angeles. “I think when I was younger I would have said I would (prefer the city),” Castillo said. “But now between getting the space and fewer distractions … this is what I need.”

“The quality of life is better here,” Castillo said. “There are so many things you can do for enjoyment without paying anything.”

There is plenty of work to do. Dadey has been adding to the farm throughout the years, he said. “Ninety percent of the buildings here I are my neighbors’ … abandoned.”

Buildings range from sheds to barns, old houses and garages. A blue school bus sits, waiting. An artist has plans to convert it into a livable space. “He’s going to make it beautiful,” Bollgiano said, gazing at the beat-up bus and seeing its potential.

Usually, like the blue bus, the buildings are rickety and in poor shape. It’s up to the residents to refurbish them into temporary homes and spaces to create. Dadey said it helps keep the experience cost-free. “Part of what the artists do is get the place maintained,” Dadey said. “They volunteer their physical labor.”