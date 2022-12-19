Creativity on display: Families build gingerbread houses at Grand Island Library

As you watch families build gingerbread houses together, you notice one key trend — the mom does most of the work, while the kids snack on the building materials.

Three-year-old Noah Blender, for example, was nibbling on graham crackers as his mother, Ashley, was taking charge of a gingerbread house Monday at Grand Island Public Library.

Later, Noah nibbled on Hershey Kisses and Mike and Ikes. His 6-year-old brother, Eli, also had a graham cracker.

“I’m not going to have enough for the roof if you keep it up,” Ashley told Noah.

Noah and Eli weren’t the only kids tempted by the snacks.

Across the table, 6-year-old Steven Haney said he liked the jelly beans. “They taste so good,” he said. Steven was with his 4-year-old sister, Arianna, and their mother, Araceli.

Araceli was worried about the permanence of her structure. “It’s about to collapse,” she said.

At another table, Lance Hinrikus, 4, was enjoying fruit snacks, Mike and Ikes and graham crackers. “He had to try them to make sure they were good,” said his mother, Jynneen.

But the kids were enjoying themselves, and the families fashioned some creative structures.

About 80 people attended the Family Gingerbread House Building party. Instead of gingerbread, the walls and roofs were made of graham crackers. The library also funished frosting, peppermint candies and mini-candy canes, in addition to the fruit snacks, Mike and Ikes and Hershey Kisses.

Some of the finished products were eleborate. Ashley Blender took pictures of her family’s creation “so we can remember this before you guys devour it,” she said.

More than one family said their creation was a product of teamwork. One of them was headed by Roxana Chamul, who brought along her nephews, Carlos, 16, and Angel, 10.

“We did an awesome job working together,” she said.

Interestingly, Carlos admitted that he enjoyed some of the frosting while he was also in charge of doling it out. He said his job consisted of “material management.”

But he credited the project’s success to good communication.

Bethany Schlegel said her 8-year-old daughter, Lucy, was in charge of their project. “She’s our engineer,” the mom said.

Lucy, a second-grader, had experience, having made a gingerbread house at Engleman School last year. What was her priority on Monday? “I want it to be sturdy,” she said.

Also enjoying the experience was her 6-year-old brother, Levi.

Drake Hansen, 9, was with his grandparents, Jerry and Rosie Florez. Rosie said her grandson likes to build things. “He’s usually pretty creative.”

Some of the families added impressive detail. Jynneen and Lance Hinrikus built a snow fort next to their home. The house built by the Blenders included a door. In back was a sled.

Library employee Laura Fentress thought the day went well.

For her, the highlight was seeing “all of the creativity of all the families. Everybody made a different house. Everybody had a different innovation on their house.

“It’s so fun to do these programs, because we just give them the materials and then they make amazing things,” said Fentress, who is the youth and family services librarian.

There were only two rules Monday: Have fun, and take your gingerbread houses home with you.

She wasn’t surprised that the kids found the ingredients tempting.

It’s inevitable when you put a bunch of candy in front of kids. “It’s not as if we weren’t expecting that to happen,” she said.