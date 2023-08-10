Jamie Hofferber of Lexington has had a very tough year, and she has a lot to show for it.

The single mom commuted to Grand Island for 12 months to take part in Creighton University’s accelerated nursing program. Over the course of the year, Hofferber put 21,645 miles on her car.

On Wednesday at Riverside Golf Course, Hofferber was one of 16 people who earned a bachelor of science degree in nursing. She also received the Nursing Student of the Year Award.

Hofferber is the mother of Jonathon, 16, and Thomas, 7.

“They’re very proud,” she said.

During the year, Hofferber continued to work at Plum Creek Medical Group in Lexington. She worked a minimum of eight hours each week. When school was on break, she went full-time.

Hofferber described the past year as crazy. Between her clinical and classroom duties, it was intense, she said.

Creighton’s accelerated bachelor of science in nursing program is for people who’ve already earned a bachelor’s or greater degree.

Hofferber, 36, brought to the program a bachelor’s degree in health science, which she earned in 2022 from the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

“I’m grateful for the education I’ve received at Creighton. It’s a great program,” she said.

A 2005 graduate of Lexington High School, Hofferber has worked as a certified medical assistant for 12 years.

On Monday, she will start work at Cozad Community Hospital as a registered nurse.

The other graduates Wednesday were Eric Benson and Aleece Fiala of Grand Island; Chantal Kohl of Central City; Abby Siebert of Aurora; Makenzie Peters of Wood River; Hope Kohmetscher and Madelyn Redding of Hastings; Tanner Loecker of Syracuse; Jenna Tiemeyer of Fairfield; Anthony Simone of Fort Lupton, Colo.; Mikayla Brant of Clear Lake, Iowa; Gracen Hutchinson of Smith Center, Kan.; Celine Keshavarzi of San Diego; Kelley Sefanec of Tarzana, Calif., and Ashley Ward of Longmont, Colo.

Wednesday’s event was the program’s third pinning and commencement ceremony in Grand Island. The first was in December 2021.

The Creighton College of Nursing moved its central Nebraska campus from Hastings to Grand Island in January 2021.

As he has before, Joe Todero played the bagpipe at Wednesday’s ceremony.

He is the husband of Catherine Todero, vice president of Creighton’s health sciences campus and dean of the College of Nursing.