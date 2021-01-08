Creighton College of Nursing relocates from Hastings to CHI Health St. Francis

The inaugural class in the relocated space has 16 students with courses beginning Monday.

Todero said the campus will admit students once a year. While the inaugural class was admitted this month, she said this will change to August starting this year. There will be two admission cycles this year only.

Nursing instructor Joely Goodman said the program offered at CHI Health St. Francis is an accelerated, rigorous program that allows students to receive their bachelor of science in nursing degree within 12 months.

“We have it divided into eight-week terms and some two- and three-week intensive courses,” she said. “The longest a student is in one class is eight weeks, so they have a very quick turnaround time. They are usually enrolled in two to three courses at a time, so they are in class two full days a week and in clinicals three full days a week. Their weeks are very busy with classes, clinicals and a quick turnaround for exams because of the short time for courses.”

Goodman said that as part of the program, students will work in a simulation lab and with real-life patients in a clinical setting. She added they also will do a variety of active learning strategies in the classroom.