Creighton Grand Island campus hands out its first nursing degrees

The exception was Grand Island native Kaylee Taylor, who was the only one in the group in the dual degree version of the program.

She simultaneously received two bachelor degrees — one in health systems from Hastings College and the other in nursing from Creighton.

After graduating from Grand Island Senior High in 2017, Taylor spent two years at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

She was happy to make it through the Creighton and Hastings program.

It was a “very, very hard” and long year, Taylor said. “But the people — all my friends and the professors are what got me through it. It was obviously one of the best years of my life.”

The hardest part was the pace of the accelerated program. “There’s really no off-time at all. You are constantly doing assignments and tests every week. That was definitely the hardest part, while also balancing clinicals.”

On Jan. 10, Taylor will start work as a labor and delivery nurse at CHI Health St. Francis in her hometown.