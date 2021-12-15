Creighton Grand Island campus hands out its first nursing degrees

The new local graduates of Creighton University’s College of Nursing share a couple of traits. They like to care for others, and they’re very busy people.
Kailey Leisinger, for instance, just got married in May. She has a brand new bachelor’s of science degree in nursing, and she’s pregnant. Her first child is due in April.
In early January, Leisinger will start a new job at Kearney County Health Services in Minden.
So she has a lot going on.
“I do. I wanted to do it all at once, apparently,” she said.
Leisinger is one of 16 members of the inaugural class of nursing graduates from Creighton’s Grand Island campus. The members of the class, all of whom now have bachelor’s degrees in nursing, were saluted at an honors convocation and pinning ceremony Tuesday at Riverside Golf Club.
Brady Rutt, a Hastings native, is the only male in the class.
Rutt graduated in 2016 from the University of Colorado, where he was a thrower on the track team. He received a bachelor’s degree in integrated physiology.
He worked for a couple of years at a physical therapy clinic, but decided to change course.
“I just like caring for individuals,” he said. “I have a passion for helping others, and it’s something that I’ve always enjoyed doing.”
It took him some time to figure out his specific direction. “I decided nursing was the best way for me to be able to build relationships with patients and provide that one-on-one care that I enjoy doing,” he said.
Rutt, 28, will start work Jan. 3 in the behavioral science unit at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
But that’s not all. In May, he’ll begin working on his doctorate from Creighton, which will wind up with him being a nurse practitioner. Working at his own pace, it’ll probably take him three to five years.
So he won’t have much free time. “But as nurses that’s kind of how it is all the time, it seems like,” said Rutt, who graduated from Hastings High School i 2011.
His parents, Curtis and Shari Rutt, have another reason to be proud of him.
On Tuesday, he was one of two people honored with the Constance Smith-Peterson Memorial Award, given to students who exemplify exceptional interest and dedication to the field of public health nursing.
Fifteen of the students honored Tuesday already owned bachelor’s degrees before they entered Creighton’s accelerated nursing program.
The exception was Grand Island native Kaylee Taylor, who was the only one in the group in the dual degree version of the program.
She simultaneously received two bachelor degrees — one in health systems from Hastings College and the other in nursing from Creighton.
After graduating from Grand Island Senior High in 2017, Taylor spent two years at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
She was happy to make it through the Creighton and Hastings program.
It was a “very, very hard” and long year, Taylor said. “But the people — all my friends and the professors are what got me through it. It was obviously one of the best years of my life.”
The hardest part was the pace of the accelerated program. “There’s really no off-time at all. You are constantly doing assignments and tests every week. That was definitely the hardest part, while also balancing clinicals.”
On Jan. 10, Taylor will start work as a labor and delivery nurse at CHI Health St. Francis in her hometown.
Taylor has known she wanted to be a nurse since middle school. Having grandparents and other relatives in the hospital, she saw “the compassion that nurses had toward my family members. I knew that’s how I wanted to make other people feel.”
The daughter of Mark and Tami Taylor, she graduated from the program summa cum laude.
She was also named the nursing student of the year.
Taylor is glad she enrolled in the program and “just very thankful for Creighton and the opportunities that they gave me this year.”
Creighton’s accelerated nursing program is for people who already have earned a bachelor’s degree. The school’s College of Nursing moved its central Nebraska campus from Hastings to Grand Island in January of this year.
Leisinger was working already at the Minden hospital as a patient care tech when she discovered Creighton’s accelerated nursing program in central Nebraska.
“If not for this program, I probably wouldn’t have gone back to school, to be honest,” Leisinger said.
She wanted a 12-month program so she could get her degree, “start working and start a family,” she said.
When she graduated from Kearney High School in 2012, she was known as Kailey Novotne. In 2020, she received a bachelor’s degree from the College of Saint Mary in general studies with a minor in child development.
In early January, she’ll begin training for her new RN job, working in medical surge and the emergency room.
“I’m ready to start caring for my patients and providing good quality care,” she said.
The pins were handed out by Catherine Todero, vice provost of Creighton’s health sciences campus and dean of the College of Nursing.
Todero congratulated the students on succeeding in an intellectually challenging program.
She also welcomed them into a profession that “has long been valued for the service it provides to society.”
Sister Candice Tucci, the College of Nursing’s chaplain, reminded them that it is tremendous honor to be called Nurse.