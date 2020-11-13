Creighton nursing program moving to Grand Island from Hastings

The facility carries a “magnet hospital” designation, which is awarded by the American Nurses’ Credentialing Center and is considered the gold standard for nursing institutions where “nurses are empowered not only to take the lead on patient care, but to be the drivers of institutional health care change and innovation.”

In addition to giving nurses the possibility of working in the area’s only cancer center, CHI Health will offer scholarships and guaranteed job placements to five students every year.

Given that nursing graduates typically choose to work in the communities where they live and where they studied, proximity of education becomes an important factor governing the supply of nurses. Demand for nurses in central Nebraska remains strong, and the move to Grand Island will ensure that a 12-month accelerated bachelor of science in nursing program continues to be within easy reach.

“Relocating our central Nebraska campus to the Grand Island community allows Creighton University to highlight our academic-clinical partnership with CHI Health and contribute to alleviating the nursing shortage in Nebraska,” said Julie Manz, PhD, RN, assistant dean at the college.