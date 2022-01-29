115 mph pursuit that started on I-80 near Grand Island ends at Kearney

KEARNEY — A Wisconsin man is in jail after leading a Nebraska State Patrol trooper on a pursuit in two counties.

At approximately 11:25 p.m. Friday, a trooper observed a Buick Regal traveling at 115 miles per hour on Interstate 80 near Grand Island, at mile marker 317. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to yield and continued westbound at a high rate of speed. The trooper initiated a pursuit.

The Buick exited the interstate multiple times but reentered I-80 westbound each time. As the vehicle approached Kearney, Buffalo County Sheriff’s deputies successfully deployed stop sticks to bring the vehicle to a stop three miles east of Kearney near the east interchange. Troopers were then able to take the suspect into custody without further incident.

The driver, Andrew Willard, 36, of Bristol, Wisconsin, was arrested for felony flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, obstructing a peace officer, and numerous traffic violations. He was lodged in Hall County Jail.

The Kearney Police Department also assisted in this incident.