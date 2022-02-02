15-year-old cited for allgedly selling 'gummies' made of cannabis

A 15-year-old male was cited Monday for selling “gummies” made of cannabis.
The incident occurred shortly after noon at Grand Island Senior High.
The youth allegedly was in possession of a foil bag containing five individually bagged gummies. Police say the student admitted to selling the substance.
He was cited on suspicion of felony distribution of a controlled substance.
