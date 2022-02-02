 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
15-year-old cited for allgedly selling 'gummies' made of cannabis
A 15-year-old male was cited Monday for selling “gummies” made of cannabis.

The incident occurred shortly after noon at Grand Island Senior High.

The youth allegedly was in possession of a foil bag containing five individually bagged gummies. Police say the student admitted to selling the substance.

He was cited on suspicion of felony distribution of a controlled substance.

