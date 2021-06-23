18-year-old shot Tuesday afternoon in Grand Island

An 18-year-old Grand Island man was shot in the upper arm Tuesday afternoon at Grand Island.

At 2:06 p.m., the Grand Island Police Department responded to the area surrounding the 900 block of South Greenwich Street in reference to gunshots.

The 18-year-old had left the scene prior to officers’ arrival.

“He was later contacted at the Grand Island Regional Medical Center. We do not believe his injury to be life-threatening,” according to a news release from the Grand Island Police Department.

It’s believed that he was taken to the hospital in a friend’s car.

No other information was available.

“It is early in the investigation and efforts are ongoing,” according to GIPD.

No arrest had been made as of late Tuesday afternoon.